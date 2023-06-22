Got on a lucky one, came in 18-1 – King and Queen off the mark at Royal Ascot

The King and Queen were ecstatic as they watched their first Royal Ascot winner triumph in the King George V states.

Charles and Camilla were a picture of delight as their thoroughbred Desert Hero, an 18-1 longshot, crossed the line first in a photo-finish.

As they watched the final moments of the race, run over a mile and four furlongs, the Queen waved her official programme in the air in excitement and Charles looked across at his wife in joy at the end.

The couple clearly have the racing bug and their first win made up for two days of frustration, watching their previous Royal Ascot entrants beaten on the track this week.

The King and Queen arrive at Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

When the victory was confirmed by the race track announcer the thousands packed into the stands cheered.

As the winning owners, the King and Queen came down from the royal box to the parade ring to receive their trophy and shook winning jockey Tom Marquand warmly by the hand, with Charles, grasping it as they spoke.

They were joined by John Warren, their racing and bloodstock adviser, who earlier this week said the couple were very much looking forward to a week of racing.

Charles and Camilla’s first win opens their Royal Ascot account but they have a long way to go to eclipse the late Queen who had more than 20 victories during her 70-year reign at the racecourse.