Fundraiser set up by firefighter who disappeared in Channel swim exceeds target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Fundraiser set up by firefighter who disappeared in Channel swim exceeds target

By Press Association
Iain Hughes went missing in French waters on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Iain Hughes went missing in French waters on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

An online fundraiser organised by a firefighter presumed dead in an attempt to swim the English Channel has surpassed its target.

Iain Hughes went missing in French waters on Tuesday, with an extensive search by French and Belgian authorities having since been called off.

The 42-year-old father-of-two, a crew manager for the West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS), had been attempting to raise £21,000 – £1,000 for every mile of his swim – for the British Heart Foundation, The Fire Fighters Charity and the Midlands Air Ambulance.

Mr Hughes had raised more than £5,000 as of Wednesday evening but by Thursday afternoon, the fundraising total stood at over £23,000 following a plea from Mr Hughes’s colleagues.

In a video posted on the service’s Twitter account, Simon Barry, deputy chief fire officer at WMFS, asked people to donate if they could to the fundraiser.

He said: “We are heartbroken about the tragic news about Iain.

“We are doing everything we can to support his family.

“I hope, like us, they are heartened and comforted by the many messages of support you have shared on social media. Thank you.

“We also want to do what we can for Iain. We can’t think of any better way to support (him) than to help him raise money for his chosen charities.

“That is why this weekend we will be arranging a series of events across our service to help him meet and exceed his target.”

Mr Hughes had trained for nearly two years for his cross-Channel charity swim and left the Kent coast accompanied by a support boat.

Wayne Brown, the WMFS chief fire officer, had earlier said that Mr Hughes’s disappearance was “unspeakably sad” and that he was “a highly respected and much-loved colleague and friend to many”.

More from The Courier

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Blairgowrie fire Picture shows; Blairgowrie fire . Blairgowrie . Supplied by Blair James Martin Date; 22/06/2023
Fire crews tackle blaze at Blairgowrie property
Dundee United's Liam Grimshaw is bracing himself for a battle in the Championship. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
Liam Grimshaw warns Dundee United must be at their best to succeed in 'competitive'…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Missing Kirkcaldy woman Picture shows; Louise Rodger . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concerns grow for woman, 28, missing from Kirkcaldy
Iain Hughes went missing in French waters on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Thursday court round-up — 'Screw the nut and find new friends'
Montrose chairman John Crawford, Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison, InterMoor's Alan Duncan and Montrose chief executive Peter Stuart launch the club's new kit
Montrose enter uncharted waters after agreeing sponsorship deal with Montrose Port Authority
A view of the exterior of Poppyview Nursery, which has announced it is to close.
Closure of crisis-hit Fife nursery confirmed after scathing inspectors' report
Freuchie Mills under water during August 2020 flooding.
Relief as £1.5m flood prevention scheme finally approved for Freuchie
St Johnstone have sold over 2,000 season tickets already.
St Johnstone hit the 2,000 mark for season ticket sales
Scott and Kirsten Laing
Fife TV couple reveal why they ditched huge Canadian home with pool to move…
Flames emerging from a Stagecoach bus fire in Broughty Ferry.
7 key questions we asked Stagecoach after latest bus fire in Broughty Ferry