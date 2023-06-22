Book thought to have been used to convert Charles II to Catholicism goes on show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Book thought to have been used to convert Charles II to Catholicism goes on show

By Press Association
The Huddleston Missal, soon to be on display at Moseley Old Hall near Wolverhampton (National Trust/PA)
A rare book believed to have been used to convert an English king to Catholicism has gone on public display.

The copy of the Missale Romanum, or the Roman Missal, was owned by Father John Huddleston, who helped to save the life of King Charles II and had the book with him when the monarch converted to the Catholic faith on his deathbed.

A missal is a book containing prayers offered by the priest at the altar as well as everything that is read or sung in connection with the Mass throughout the ecclesiastical year.

The book, published in 1623, was purchased by the National Trust at auction and will be put on display at Moseley Old Hall, near Wolverhampton, 363 years after it was first there.

It contains Fr Huddleston’s signature and even drops of candle wax on some pages.

Tim Pye, national curator at the conservation charity, said: “The Huddleston Missal is a wonderful acquisition for Moseley Old Hall. Not only is the 1623 edition of the Missale Romanum a rare book – just one other complete copy is recorded in UK libraries.

“It is also crucial for our understanding of how Roman Catholic books were used and circulated at a time when it was dangerous to be anything other than Anglican.

“The way in which Huddleston has inscribed and annotated his missal highlights just how precious and personal this book would have been to him.”

Fr Huddleston was a Benedictine priest who lived at Moseley, dressed as a servant and protected by the Whitgreave family, who were Catholics and remained loyal to the Royalists’ cause following the execution of Charles I at the end of the English Civil War.

Father John Huddleston, who died in 1698 (National Trust/PA)
During the Anglo-Scottish War, also known as the Third English Civil War, from 1650-52, Charles II’s royalist forces were defeated by Oliver Cromwell’s Parliamentarians, eventually forcing the monarch into exile.

Following the Battle of Worcester in 1651, Charles famously hid from Parliamentarian troops in an oak tree on the grounds of Boscobel House in Shropshire, before fleeing to Moseley the following night.

He was there given shelter by Fr Huddleston and shown to a priest hole beneath a cupboard floor when armed troops arrived at the house looking for the king.

The bed on which Charles slept remains at Moseley today, and he consulted several books – including the missal – in trips to Huddleston’s library.

Following Charles’ restoration, Huddleston was made chaplain to the King’s mother, Queen Henrietta Maria, and later his wife, Catherine of Braganza.

As Charles lay dying in 1685, Huddleston heard the King’s confession, administered the Eucharist and received him into the Catholic Church.

The missal was previously owned by Joseph J Procter, who paid a Liverpool bookshop just sixpence for it, in the late 1950s, before being purchased by the National Trust.

Sarah Kay, cultural heritage curator, said: “We’re delighted to have secured this important book which is central to the story of Moseley.

“If we hadn’t acquired it, it is likely to have gone into private hands and not been accessible by the public.

“Displaying and interpreting the missal will provide a compelling focus and renewed impetus for telling the story of Charles II’s remarkable escape.”

