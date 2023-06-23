Highway set to reopen less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Highway set to reopen less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia

By Press Association
Crews worked around the clock to repair the highway as soon as possible (Matt Rourke/AP, File)
Crews worked around the clock to repair the highway as soon as possible (Matt Rourke/AP, File)

Interstate 95 in Philadelphia is set to reopen to traffic less than two weeks after a deadly collapse shut down a heavily travelled stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway.

Workers were putting the finishing touches on an interim six-lane roadway that will serve motorists during construction of a permanent bridge.

Crews worked around the clock and were poised to finish ahead of schedule. The interstate was scheduled to reopen at noon, according to the governor’s office.

The elevated section of I-95 collapsed early on June 11 after a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped on an off-ramp and caught fire.

I-95 Collapse
The 24-hour construction work was live-streamed, drawing thousands of viewers online (Matt Rourke/AP)

State transportation officials said the driver, who was killed, lost control around a curve. There were no other deaths or injuries.

The closure of an important commercial artery snarled traffic in and around Philadelphia and threatened to raise the cost of consumer goods as truckers were forced to detour around the area.

State and federal officials pledged quick action to minimise the economic impact and inconvenience.

To get I-95 operating again as quickly as possible, workers used about 2,000 tonnes (1,814 metric tonnes) of lightweight glass nuggets to fill the underpass and bring it up to surface level, then paved over to create three lanes of travel in each direction.

President Joe Biden joined Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on a helicopter tour of the site a little more than a week after the collapse and praised the design as “incredibly innovative in order to get this work done in record time”.

With rain threatening to delay the reopening, a truck-mounted jet dryer normally used to keep moisture off the track at Pocono Raceway was brought in to keep the fresh asphalt dry enough for lines to be painted.

The 24-hour construction work was live-streamed, drawing thousands of viewers online.

More from The Courier

Suzanne Milne pled guilty at Perth Sheriff Court.
Alyth woman admits monkey taunts and murder threats in bitter dispute with neighbour
Bazball is here to stay and Ben Stokes won't back down.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Ben Stokes will make cricket fans out of all of us and…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Silencers preview Picture shows; Silencers frontman Jimme O'Neill has been releasing music for 45 years.. na. Supplied by Thesupermat Date; Unknown
'I felt like Rod Stewart': Silencers' frontman Jimme O'Neill reveals new album inspiration ahead…
(Left to right) Gordon Strachan, Tony Docherty and No 2 Stuart Taylor are working together to make the transfer window a success for Dundee. Images: David Young/SNS
Tony Docherty insists EVERYONE at Dundee pulling together to ensure 'most important part of…
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. Edy the clown prepares to keep the crowd entertained in between acts at the show Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'Clowning is a hard job': Edy the clown opens up on life in the…
Frank To
Dundee graduate exhibits in James Bond and Duke of Edinburgh’s club
Courier News - Perth - Kim Cessford story; CR000**** traffic delays on the A90 Dundee to Perth route caused long tailbacks near Inchture. Picture Shows; general view (GV) of the line of traffic that was delayed, A90, Inchture, 15th February 2019. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Drivers face weekend contraflow on A90 between Dundee and Perth
St Johnstone striker Theo Bair has the chance to change manager Steven MacLean's mind in pre-season.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean explains Theo Bair transfer list decision
Chloe practises at home with iRacing online simulations between races, used religiously by F1 drivers like Max Verstappen. Image: Phil Hannah.
Perth's F1 Academy driver Chloe Grant on fan mail, sexism and why she keeps…
The court heard about Neil Rawlinson's dirty 'Santa' chat.
'Santa' paedophile from Fife caught by hunters in Christmas Eve sting