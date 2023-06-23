‘Russian diplomat’ occupying vetoed embassy site in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
'Russian diplomat' occupying vetoed embassy site in Australia

By Press Association
The of the proposed new Russian embassy in Canberra (Rod McGuirk/AP)
The of the proposed new Russian embassy in Canberra (Rod McGuirk/AP)

A suspected lone Russian diplomat is apparently squatting on the site of Moscow’s proposed embassy in Canberra after the Australian government vetoed the plan on security grounds.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese dismissed the Russian act of defiance in occupying the site in the capital, saying a “bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security”.

Mr Albanese said he was confident that the eviction would stand up to any Russian legal challenge.

A fence surrounds a seemingly unoccupied building on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy (Rod McGuirk/AP)

Parliament passed emergency legislation last week blocking on security grounds Russia’s lease on the largely empty block because the new embassy would have been too close to Parliament House.

A man has been living in a portable building on the site since Sunday, when passers-by first saw Australian Federal Police outside the fenced block in the Yarralumla diplomatic precinct.

The Russian Embassy refused to comment on media reports that the man seen smoking cigarettes outside his accommodation was a Russian diplomat.

The embassy also declined to explain why the man was on the site, saying in an email: “The Embassy does not comment (on) this.”

Mr Albanese said the issue would be “resolved” but did not say how.

“Australia will stand up for our values and we will stand up for our national security and a bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security,” he told reporters in a courtyard outside his Parliament House office.

The proposed new embassy is near the Australian Parliament in Canberra (Rod McGuirk/AP)

Russia later informed Canberra it intended to challenge the scrapping of the lease in the High Court on constitutional grounds, an Australian government statement said.

“Russia’s challenge to the validity of the law is not unexpected,” the statement said. “This is part of the Russian playbook.”

Australian National University international law expert Don Rothwell said occupying the site gave Russia no advantage in any legal challenge to their eviction.

“What they’re doing is diplomatic civil disobedience in terms of indicating their displeasure with the action of the Australian government,” he said.

Russia’s only potential for a successful legal challenge was over the amount of compensation Australia offers for money already spent on construction and earthworks, Mr Rothwell said.

Moscow says it has spent 5.5 million Australian dollars (£2.9 million) on the site since it was granted the lease in 2008. Completed works include fencing and a single perimeter building that was to be part of a planned complex of several buildings.

Australian Federal Police monitor the site (Rod McGuirk/AP)

If the man is a diplomat, he could claim diplomatic immunity if detained by police, who would then have to set him free.

The government could declare him persona non grata, which would mean his diplomatic immunity was revoked. Such people are usually given 48 hours to leave Australia or face arrest.

Russia could then send another diplomat to take his place, said Mr Rothwell.

Mr Albanese said: “We actually support the law. Russia has not been real good at the law lately.”

Police advised reporters at the site on Thursday not to cross the perimeter fence or gate which was chained and padlocked from the inside.

A hand occasionally shifting blinds was the only evidence anyone was inside the small cabin.

Russia last week accused Australia of “Russophobic hysteria” for cancelling the lease, after a deterioration in relations since the Ukraine war began last year.

