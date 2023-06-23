Man charged with attempted murder after hospital stabbings

A man has been charged after two people were stabbed at a hospital in north-west London.

Armed officers were called to Central Middlesex Hospital at around 1.20pm on Wednesday to reports that two people had been stabbed.

Officers arrived to find two men, both believed to be in their 40s, with stab injuries after they are thought to have been attacked with a mattock.

The conditions of both men are not thought to be life-threatening but one of the victim’s injuries may be life-changing.

Both remain in hospital for further treatment.

Police then found a man outside the hospital who was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

He was taken to hospital having suffered injuries and his condition was later assessed to be not life-threatening before he was transferred to police custody.

Following further inquiries, the man was further arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and a third count of attempted murder.

The third victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident, which is not being treated as terror-related.

Matteo Bottarelli, 43, of Central Way, north-west London, will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of threatening violence with a bladed article in a public place.