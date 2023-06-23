Police in truck stop search for body of man not seen for almost two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police in truck stop search for body of man not seen for almost two years

By Press Association
Frank McKeever was last seen in August 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Police looking for a man who went missing almost two years ago and whose body has never been found have begun searching two areas in the East Midlands.

Frank McKeever was last seen on August 28 2021 along Highbury Park, close to the junction of Highbury Grange, London.

While the 63-year-old’s body has never been found, two people have been charged with his murder.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police began searching two areas – Lutterworth Road in Leicestershire and Welford Truck Stop in Northamptonshire – in an attempt to find Mr McKeever’s remains.

Officers have also reiterated their appeal for anyone with information that may assist the search to contact them.

Detective Inspector Laura Nelson, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “Though two people have been charged with Frank’s murder, our investigation is ongoing and efforts to establish what happened to him continue.

“Frank’s family are distraught and their grief is compounded by the fact that his body has not yet been found. Our specially-trained officers are supporting them.

“My team have been poring over many hours of CCTV, forensic and ANPR work in what is a very complex investigation.

“Their diligence and hard work have led to us identifying the two sites in these areas that we believe could have great operational significance.

“Members of the public can expect to see a police presence in those areas and both local constabularies are assisting us with our inquiries.

“Local people could have information that may be extremely important in helping us to establish what happened to Frank.

“I am asking people to remember if they saw any suspicious activity in these areas in late August or early September 2021.”

Surie Suksiri, 31, from Islington, north London; and Juned Sheikh, 48, of Camberwell, south London, both denied murdering Mr McKeever in a hearing at the Old Bailey in January this year.

The pair also denied preventing the “lawful decent burial of a body” and will face trial at the Central Criminal Court on October 2.

