GSK settles lawsuit over heartburn drug Zantac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

GSK settles lawsuit over heartburn drug Zantac

By Press Association
Pharmaceutical giant GSK has revealed it has settled a lawsuit relating to discontinued heartburn drug Zantac (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Pharmaceutical giant GSK has revealed it has settled a lawsuit relating to discontinued heartburn drug Zantac (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Pharmaceutical giant GSK has revealed it has settled a lawsuit relating to discontinued heartburn drug Zantac, which was alleged to be linked to cancer.

Shares in GSK jumped after it said an upcoming trial was cancelled but that it does not admit liability.

The company hit back at allegations last year that the use of Zantac, known chemically as ranitidine, increases the risk of cancer in patients.

The drug was owned by GSK but distribution was halted and it was recalled in 2019 after regulators raised concerns that the product contained potential cancer-causing impurities.

GSK said the claims were “meritless” and that scientific evidence from 11 studies shows there is no cancer risk in the drug.

Nevertheless, it has faced a series of lawsuits including the case brought by California resident James Goetz, which was due to go to trial on July 24 in front of a jury.

GSK revealed it paid a £45 million legal bill last year in dealing with the various claims.

On Friday, the company said it had reached a confidential settlement with Mr Goetz, meaning the case was dismissed, in order to “avoid distraction” surrounding the lawsuit rather than indicating it admitted failures.

It said: “The settlement reflects the company’s desire to avoid distraction related to protracted litigation in this case.

“GSK does not admit any liability in this settlement and will continue to vigorously defend itself based on the facts and the science in all other Zantac cases.”

Shares in GSK leapt by around 6% on Friday morning.

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said: “News pharmaceutical giant GSK has settled a case in California alleging its Zantac heartburn medication caused cancer, while crucially admitting no liability, is not a full stop on the saga but is the latest punctuation point in what shareholders will hope is its final stanza.

“As it begins to put this issue behind it, focus will turn to its efforts to catch up with its close UK peer AstraZeneca which has drastically outperformed it in share price terms in recent years.”

More from The Courier

Michie plagued the Ballingry area with his crimes. Image: Google.
'One-man Fife crimewave' crept into bedroom to steal as householder slept
Perth High prom - Antonia Skala and Rachel Shand
Proms in pictures: Perth High School Class of 2023
Sheila Walker, the great great grand daughter of legendary St Andrews golfer 'Old' Tom Morris Morris, visited Lawhead Primary in St Andrews, and showed off Young Tommy's Championship belt. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews golf legend Old Tom Morris inspires Fife pupils
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Community School of Auchterarder prom 2023 Picture shows; Community School of Auchterarder pupils. Stirling. Supplied by Nicola Mullen Date; 16/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Community School of Auchterarder Class of 2023
A Set for Life Lottery ticket
Dundee lottery ticket unclaimed as £10k-a-month winner urged to come forward
Ian Campbell, Aaron Steele, Ali Adams and Leighton McIntosh at Arbroath FC
Arbroath to field 9 trialists against Brechin City as new signings to make debuts…
Police highlighted the astonishing reading returned by drink-driver David Kearney.
Disgraced Perthshire golf club boss was EIGHT times drink-drive limit
Princes Croft in Coupar Angus.
Police descend on Coupar Angus street in early-morning disturbance
Trains north of Dundee disrupted by signalling fault
Oz the police dog
Fife police dog praised for helping to find missing man with dementia