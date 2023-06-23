Teenage mother found guilty of murdering newborn son and putting body in bin bag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teenage mother found guilty of murdering newborn son and putting body in bin bag

By Press Association
Paris Mayo pictured in May arriving at Worcester Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)
Paris Mayo pictured in May arriving at Worcester Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)

A teenage mother has been found guilty of murdering her newborn son by fracturing his skull and stuffing balls of cotton wool down his throat before putting his body in a black bin bag.

Paris Mayo, 19, cried in the dock after jurors at Worcester Crown Court took eight hours and 38 minutes of deliberation to find her guilty of her son Stanley Mayo’s murder.

The court had previously heard Mayo was 15 when she gave birth to Stanley alone and unaided in a living room at her parents’ home in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on March 23 2019.

She assaulted Stanley, leaving him with a fractured skull, and stuffed five cotton wool balls into his mouth before putting his body in a bin bag, leaving it on the front doorstep and going to bed.

Paris Mayo
Paris Mayo, who has been found guilty of murdering son Stanley (West Mercia Police/PA)

Mayo’s mother found the child the next morning when she looked inside the bloodstained bag and immediately called 999, the court was told.

The teenager had earlier denied causing Stanley’s complex skull fractures, thought to have been caused by her foot on his head, claiming her son had the umbilical cord round his neck, hit his head on the floor during labour and was already dead when he was born.

However, jurors were told Stanley is thought to have lived for a little over two hours after his birth.

When Mayo and Stanley were taken to Hereford County Hospital, the teenager was asked why she had not told her mother what had happened.

She is said to have replied: “She’s got a lot going on with dad.”

The jury previously heard Mayo’s father, Patrick Mayo, had serious health problems, was having home dialysis in an upstairs room assisted by Mayo’s mother on the night of the birth, and had died 10 days after the events unfolded.

Mayo appeared in court on Friday wearing a black T-shirt, a black-and-white patterned skirt and white Converse trainers.

The jury of five men and seven women was thanked by judge Mr Justice Garnham, who told the jurors it had been a “difficult and stressful case” for them to deal with.

Following the verdict, Mayo, of Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was remanded into custody to be sentenced on Monday.

West Mercia Police senior investigating officer for the case, Detective Inspector Julie Taylor, said: “Paris Mayo, who was 15 years old at the time, claimed Stanley was born cold, did not make any noise and hit his head on the floor when he was born.

“She did not alert anyone to the birth of Stanley, or the fact he had died. She claimed she did not know she was pregnant at the time.

“Today, following a six-week trial at Worcester Crown Court a jury found Mayo was in fact responsible for his death; and attempted to conceal her pregnancy from those who could’ve, and would’ve, supported her.

“The death of a newborn baby is utterly heartbreaking, even more so when the person who is responsible is the baby’s own mother.

“This has been a devastating case for the investigative team to deal with and I would like to thank those involved for their outstanding efforts to ensure justice has been done today.”

More from The Courier

perth cocaine drugs bust police
Man charged with attempted murder of on-duty police officer in Perth
General view of Treasures Tearoom in Arbroath
Customers left 'heartbroken' as Arbroath tearoom to close
Perth Academy prom 2023 -Laura Reid, Jess Short, Sophie Jackson and Millie Hilton Lamb.
Proms in pictures: Perth Academy Class of 2023
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. R Baird pill column Picture shows; R Baird pill column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson/Shutterstock Date; 22/06/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: The pill is turning me into a lunatic - and every woman…
Ian Murray is looking forward to the challenge on grass surfaces. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray explains the benefits of Raith Rovers playing four friendlies away from home
Seth Patrick starring for Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC
Seth Patrick tipped to add 'new dimension' to Brechin City squad as boss Andy…
Ross Sinclair will have another goalkeeper to compete with at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean will sign goalkeeper for straight shoot-out with Ross Sinclair
Michie plagued the Ballingry area with his crimes. Image: Google.
'One-man Fife crimewave' crept into bedroom to steal as householder slept
Perth High prom - Antonia Skala and Rachel Shand
Proms in pictures: Perth High School Class of 2023
Sheila Walker, the great great grand daughter of legendary St Andrews golfer 'Old' Tom Morris, visited Lawhead Primary in St Andrews, and showed off Young Tommy's Championship belt. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews golf legend Old Tom Morris inspires Fife pupils