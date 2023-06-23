Police officer jailed for sexual assault and indecent messages sent to cadets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officer jailed for sexual assault and indecent messages sent to cadets

By Press Association
Former Greater Manchester Police officer Adnan Ali arriving at Liverpool Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former Greater Manchester Police officer Adnan Ali arriving at Liverpool Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

A former police officer who sent sexual messages and indecent pictures to teenagers on a cadet scheme has been jailed for five years.

Adnan Ali, 36, sexually assaulted three victims, aged between 15 and 18, and sent sexual messages which were “bordering on relentless” while working on the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) cadet scheme and apprenticeship programme between 2015 and 2018, Liverpool Crown Court heard on Friday.

Ali, who was supported by eight family members in court as he was sentenced, was convicted of 15 counts of misconduct in a public office and five sexual assaults following an earlier trial.

Judge Denis Watson KC said Ali “deliberately ignored” guidelines for cadet schemes which included principles of respect and safeguarding.

He said: “Your vanity meant you decided you wanted to be seen as the star of Greater Manchester Police cadet programme.

“Your real interest was yourself rather than the cadets, the public at large or the police force you purported to serve.”

The court heard he “indulged in making sexual remarks” to the young people and sent messages about sexual activities, positions, preferences and partners as well as exchanging sexual photographs.

One of his victims was sexually assaulted while on a cadet camp, while other incidents took place in an office and in a car, the court heard.

The judge added: “The reputational damage you have caused to Greater Manchester Police and the police service generally and to cadet and apprentice schemes is huge.”

Anne Whyte KC, prosecuting, said Ali’s incentive was sexual gratification.

She said eight of the nine victims had provided statements about the impact on them.

She told the court: “The overwhelming common denominator from all of those is the scale of loss of trust in these young people for other people in authority.”

Jane Osborne KC, defending, said a number of character references, including from parents of another cadet, had been submitted to the court.

She said Ali, a father-of-one, was attacked while on duty in 2013 and suffered post-traumatic stress disorder.

Ali, of Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, has been dismissed from the force and efforts are being made to ensure he is not eligible for his police pension, a spokesman for GMP said.

Head of GMP’s Professional Standards Branch, Chief Superintendent Mike Allen said: “Though Ali is now in prison thanks to the commendable bravery of the victims and integrity of those who worked with him, it is the view of Greater Manchester Police that he should never reap the benefits of having been an officer.

“He has already been added to the College of Policing’s barred list – preventing him from serving for the rest of his life, and we are now following the process to try to ensure that he loses his valuable pension.”

