Life term for man who killed niece of Tommy Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Life term for man who killed niece of Tommy Cooper

By Press Association
Sabrina Cooper was 68 when she was found dead (Sussex Police/PA)
Sabrina Cooper was 68 when she was found dead (Sussex Police/PA)

A man has been jailed for life for the “chilling” murder of the niece of late comedian Tommy Cooper.

Tony King, 60, of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, will serve a minimum of 22 years and 182 days for the murder of Sabrina Cooper which was described as “motiveless and senseless” by Judge Christine Henson KC.

Sabrina Cooper, who ran a magic shop until 2017, was selling up her property “excited” to start a new chapter in life, but was discovered dead by her daughter at her Eastbourne home, in East Sussex, Sunday December 18 2022.

The grandmother was found in a pool of blood with her family initially believing she had fallen down the stairs and reopened wounds from her recent operation recovering from cancer.

Police investigations then discovered she had suffered five stab wounds to her abdomen and chest.

King was arrested after a number of text messages were found between himself and Ms Cooper arranging for him to help her with boxes for her impending move.

CCTV also showed the 60-year-old going to Ms Cooper’s flat on the morning of December 18, and leaving around an hour later carrying an orange plastic bag.

Hove Crown Court was shown footage of King, the day before the murder took place, posting on his TikTok account to 11,000 followers saying: “Watch out for my next magic trick, it’s going to be amazing.”

In an unpublished TikTok video the following day, after the murder took place, he recorded himself saying: “I have just taken a life today.”

During questioning with Sussex and Surrey police officers, he admitted the murder, telling investigators he was carrying a knife in his pocket for protection against a neighbour he had trouble with, but then “took it out, didn’t say anything and just stabbed her”, Amy Packham, prosecuting, said.

King then told officers: “I just took her life and to this day I don’t know why.

“She hadn’t done anything wrong.”

The court heard how after killing 68-year-old Ms Cooper, King had taken her passport and other ID documents, a bottle of wine, a bottle of Malibu and loose change from her flat which Judge Henson condemned as “callous and opportunistic”.

Despite admitting the murder in interview, King proceeded to plead not guilty in two preliminary hearings, before changing his plea to guilty in May 2023.

Tony King court case
Tony King (Sussex Police/PA)

In the courtroom were Ms Cooper’s family and friends, including daughter Natasha Cooper and brother John Cooper who spoke of the “devastating” impact the murder has had on their family.

Mr Cooper learned of his sister’s murder during a phone call to their mother, Zena, where he heard Natasha Cooper calling her on the landline screaming “she’s dead, there’s blood everywhere”.

“In her final minutes she was faced with brutality and horror,” he said.

“We are haunted of the thought of what she endured.”

He spoke of his mother’s loneliness, now Ms Cooper, who was her primary carer and daughter was gone, and of his own relationship with his big sister, saying: “We played, we laughed, we fought, she was my sister and now she’s gone.”

Daughter Natasha Cooper described how since her mother’s death she has “good and bad days, most bad”.

The mother-of-two said: “Mum had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone, she didn’t deserve this.”

Speaking tearfully from the witness box she also glared at King, sitting opposite in the dock with his head down.

Defending, Lewis Power KC said King felt “ashamed” for what he’d done and had “constant guilt”.

From a mental health assessment, doctors diagnosed King with a personality disorder with narcissist features and that alcohol and drug misuse exacerbated this.

They added he was an “angry” man who felt cheated in life.

King stared blankly as he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 23 years, with 183 days already served.

Speaking after the hearing, Natasha Cooper welcomed the sentence, hoping that her mother will be able to “rest in peace with the knowledge that justice has, at last, been served.”

She added: “We do not believe for a second that this man has shown any remorse…this cowardly act will be his legacy.”

On her mother, she said: “This is just the beginning of life…without Sabrina.

“The laughs we shared and the memory of this fantastic woman will remain with us forever.”

More from The Courier

McKay was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.
Rapist from Fife who skipped trial due to lost bus ticket is finally jailed
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Parliamo preview Picture shows; Parliamo band members. na. Supplied by Lauren Kellie Date; 21/02/2023
Perth indie rockers Parliamo to storm Silverburn Festival after Otherlands let-down
A view of the front of the old jail - now a house - in North Queensferry
Former Fife jail with stunning views of Forth bridges up for sale
St Catherine's Square, Perth.
Man charged with attempted murder of on-duty police officer in Perth
General view of Treasures Tearoom in Arbroath
Customers left 'heartbroken' as Arbroath tearoom to close
Perth Academy prom 2023 -Laura Reid, Jess Short, Sophie Jackson and Millie Hilton Lamb.
Proms in pictures: Perth Academy Class of 2023
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. R Baird pill column Picture shows; R Baird pill column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson/Shutterstock Date; 22/06/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: The pill is turning me into a lunatic - and every woman…
Ian Murray is looking forward to the challenge on grass surfaces. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray explains the benefits of Raith Rovers playing four friendlies away from home
Seth Patrick starring for Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC
Seth Patrick tipped to add 'new dimension' to Brechin City squad as boss Andy…
Ross Sinclair will have another goalkeeper to compete with at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean will sign goalkeeper for straight shoot-out with Ross Sinclair