Maintenance worker accused of hospital attack

A maintenance worker has appeared in court accused of attacking colleagues at a hospital and stabbing one of them in the neck with a mattock.

Matteo Bottarelli, 43, is alleged to have chased colleagues with a mattock – a large pickaxe – around the grounds of Central Middlesex Hospital in north-west London before stabbing one of them in the neck from behind.

A second man was later found collapsed with “multiple head injuries” shortly after the incident on Wednesday, which saw the hospital evacuated.

The suspect was arrested by armed police outside the hospital where he was found to have non-life threatening injuries thought to have been self-inflicted.

Bottarelli, of Luma Apartments, Central Way, north-west London, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with three counts of attempted murder and two of counts of threatening violence with a bladed article.

Appearing in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit and with a bandage around his neck, Bottarelli spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

He was remanded in custody until Tuesday June 27 when he will appear at the Old Bailey.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said following the incident, one man had injuries that were thought to be “life-changing” while another escaped with minor injuries.

The third victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident, which is not being treated as terror-related.