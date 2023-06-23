Matt Ratana death was ‘catalyst’ for new search measures across Met Police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Matt Ratana death was ‘catalyst’ for new search measures across Met Police

By Press Association
Police officers from the Metropolitan Police during a memorial to remember and celebrate the life of Matt Ratana (Victoria Jones/PA)
Police officers from the Metropolitan Police during a memorial to remember and celebrate the life of Matt Ratana (Victoria Jones/PA)

The death of Sergeant Matt Ratana acted as a “catalyst” for introducing new search measures in the Metropolitan Police, a deputy assistant commissioner has said.

Louis De Zoysa, 25, was found guilty of killing Sgt Ratana, 54, after shooting him with a hidden revolver, which was not found upon an initial search, while he was handcuffed in a holding room at Croydon’s Windmill Road custody block on September 25 2020.

The Met has issued more than 4,000 handheld metal detectors to frontline officers, all frontline vehicles and all custody suites and piloted the use of full body scanners in custody suites following Sgt Ratana’s death, DAC Stuart Cundy said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy (Victoria Jones/PA)
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy (Victoria Jones/PA)

Asked if the force has apologised to Sgt Ratana’s partner Su Bushby and his family, Mr Cundy said the family have always been a central focus of the Met’s investigation and response, adding: “There’s only one person who killed Matt and that is Louis De Zoysa.”

Questioned on whether the officers who arrested De Zoysa, who did not find the revolver upon an initial search, will face any disciplinary action, Mr Cundy said an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation found there are no criminal, conduct or performance issues for the two officers.

Matt Ratana
Sergeant Matt Ratana (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He commended their bravery for trying to disarm De Zoysa “without a second thought or care for their own individual safety” as he was firing the revolver in the custody suite.

Describing the impact of the officer’s death on the force, Mr Cundy said the “huge outpouring” of emotion and of people wanting to talk about the personal impact Sgt Ratana had had on them, showed what a “caring” individual he was.

Sgt Ratana is remembered as a great sportsman and rugby coach and his legacy is honoured by the efforts of officers and staff across policing to raise money in his name – particularly for the Matt Ratana Rugby Foundation, which creates opportunities and provides guidance to disadvantaged young people through the sport.

“It is clear he will leave that personal impact,” Mr Cundy went on.

“He was a larger than life character in so many different ways.

“As with all officers and staff who are killed, our memory for Matt will always stay alive.”

Su Busby
Sgt Ratana’s partner Su Bushby ahead of a memorial service to remember and celebrate his life (Victoria Jones/PA)

He added that the Met “will always be here” for Ms Bushby.

Expanding on new search measures in the Met, Mr Cundy said a “small number” of handheld metal detectors were in use in September 2020, but the force decided to escalate their use more widely, as rapidly as it could “deliberately within a matter of days” of Sgt Ratana’s death.

He added that a full body scanner – similar to those seen at airports – has recently been installed in a custody suite in south London, saying the Met is the first police force in the UK to do so.

Asked how the arresting officers missed the gun upon the initial search in the street, Mr Cundy said they had “significant concerns” upon finding ammunition on De Zoysa’s person, re-cuffed his hands so that they were behind his back and took him to the police station to be searched in greater detail – something which it is understood cannot be done on the street in view of the public.

He insisted it was not a “cursory search”.

Louis de Zoysa court sketch
Louis De Zoysa on trial at Northampton Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

“The officers themselves, they were concerned,” he said. “Their evidence is that they did consider that Louis De Zoysa had access to a firearm.

“At that point in time no one knew where it was, whether it was on him, whether it might be at his home address or some other location, which is why when De Zoysa was taken to the police station the first thing to occur was for De Zoysa to be searched.”

De Zoysa was said to be known to the police but lacking a “significant history” and any “major criminal links”.

Speaking about motive, Mr Cundy said: “Only De Zoysa knows why he was carrying a firearm on that night and whether he intended to use it or not.

“Equally, after he had been stopped and searched and arrested and had been taken to the police station to be further searched, only De Zoysa knows why he deliberately produced the firearm from behind his back, deliberately pointed it at Matt and, as was heard at court, then fired that revolver twice directly at Matt and then two other occasions as well.”

More from The Courier

Xplore Dundee bus staff on the picket line
Xplore Dundee bus workers to resume strike action after rejecting new pay offer
A ScotRail train.
Lorry strikes rail bridge at Markinch
Highland dancers enjoy Ceres Highland Games
5,000 spectators expected at this weekend's Ceres Highland Games
Montrose chairman John Crawford
Montrose chairman John Crawford on new generation of drum-beating fans, academy & women's success…
Honda X-ADV Motorcycle valued at around £11,000 was among the items stolen.
High-value motorcycle and e-bike stolen in Kirkcaldy raid
New Raith Rovers star Keith Watson.
Raith Rovers snap up ex-Dundee United and St Johnstone defender Keith Watson
Gordon McKay was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.
Rapist from Fife who skipped trial due to lost bus ticket is finally jailed
Parliamo band members
Perth indie rockers Parliamo to storm Silverburn Festival after Otherlands let-down
A view of the front of the old jail - now a house - in North Queensferry
Former Fife jail with stunning views of Forth bridges up for sale
St Catherine's Square, Perth.
Man charged with attempted murder of on-duty police officer in Perth