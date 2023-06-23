Preventing poor health, use of tech and local care ‘key’ to NHS’ future, advisory group says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Preventing poor health, use of tech and local care ‘key’ to NHS’ future, advisory group says

By Press Association
NHS Assembly said there are ‘three key areas’ the health service should focus on (Jeff Moore/PA)
NHS Assembly said there are 'three key areas' the health service should focus on (Jeff Moore/PA)

The prevention of poor health, a greater use of technology and personalising care should be “key areas” of focus for the NHS in the coming years, according to an independent advisory group.

NHS Assembly – which was formed in 2019 and comprises staff, patient groups, carers, charities and healthcare partners – has prepared a report ahead of the 75th anniversary of the NHS on July 5.

It highlights “three key areas” the health service should be focusing on based on the group’s analysis. These are preventing poor health, creating personalised care and co-ordinating care locally by bolstering general practice.

The report includes responses from more than 700 organisations and patient groups, which said they were proud of NHS staff and their resilience, but said more should be done to improve the retention of workers, reduce vacancies and better support unpaid carers.

It also noted calls for a greater need to prevent ill health through societal change, as well as capital investment and a long-term infrastructure plan.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “After some of the most challenging years in NHS history, I know how energising many colleagues have found having the chance to think about opportunities to improve health and care for the future.

“And by taking into account such a wide range of views from our patients, staff and partners, this report will help to build on the progress already made, both locally and nationally, for years to come.”

NHS Assembly hailed the creation of integrated care systems (ICS), which replaced clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) last year, and said they allow the NHS to work with other bodies to tackle major causes of poor health, such as smoking or obesity.

It also recommended that ICSs should adopt new technology to help patients monitor conditions and get advice.

On Friday, the Government announced a £21 million fund for artificial intelligence (AI) to be rolled out further across the NHS.

Trusts have been invited to apply for a portion of the cash to implement AI tools for the likes of medical imaging and decision support.

The NHS Assembly report was co-authored by Professor Dame Clare Gerada and Professor Sir Chris Ham.

Dame Clare said: “This visionary document based on the views of people across health and social care sets out three key aims for the sector – preventing people from getting ill, creating more personalised care and delivering this care closer to people’s home.”

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers and NHS Assembly member, added: “It’s heartening to see resounding support for the founding principles of the NHS we approach the NHS’ 75th anniversary.

“As well as tackling health inequalities and delivering care closer to home, we heard from patients and the public that investment in staff and capital, alongside social care reform, is vital to give this and future generations safe, high-quality services.”

