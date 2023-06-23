Nearly 1.5m foreign pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for annual hajj

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nearly 1.5m foreign pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for annual hajj

By Press Association
Muslim pilgrims gathered at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)
Muslim pilgrims gathered at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

Muslim pilgrims have streamed into the holy city of Mecca ahead of the start of the hajj next week, as the annual pilgrimage returns to its monumental scale after three years of heavy restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi officials say close to 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in the country so far, the vast majority by air.

More are expected, and hundreds of thousands of Saudis and others living in Saudi Arabia will also join them when the pilgrimage officially begins on Monday.

Saudi officials have said they expect the number of pilgrims to reach pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, more than 2.4 million Muslims made the pilgrimage.

Muslim pilgrims converge on Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca
Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca (Amr Nabil/AP)

On Friday, pilgrims thronged the Grand Mosque in Mecca to attend weekly communal prayers.

The hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims are required to undertake it at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able to do so.

It is one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

This year’s pilgrimage will be the first without the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fewer than 10,000 pilgrims performed the hajj in 2020 and around 60,000 in 2021 — all of them residents of Saudi Arabia since pilgrims were forbidden to come from abroad.

Last year, around 900,000 made the pilgrimage as Saudi Arabia allowed limited numbers of pilgrims from abroad.

More from The Courier

Xplore Dundee bus staff on the picket line
Xplore Dundee bus workers to resume strike action after rejecting new pay offer
A ScotRail train.
Lorry strikes rail bridge at Markinch
Highland dancers enjoy Ceres Highland Games
5,000 spectators expected at this weekend's Ceres Highland Games
Montrose chairman John Crawford
Montrose chairman John Crawford on new generation of drum-beating fans, academy & women's success…
Honda X-ADV Motorcycle valued at around £11,000 was among the items stolen.
High-value motorcycle and e-bike stolen in Kirkcaldy raid
New Raith Rovers star Keith Watson.
Raith Rovers snap up ex-Dundee United and St Johnstone defender Keith Watson
Gordon McKay was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.
Rapist from Fife who skipped trial due to lost bus ticket is finally jailed
Parliamo band members
Perth indie rockers Parliamo to storm Silverburn Festival after Otherlands let-down
A view of the front of the old jail - now a house - in North Queensferry
Former Fife jail with stunning views of Forth bridges up for sale
St Catherine's Square, Perth.
Man charged with attempted murder of on-duty police officer in Perth