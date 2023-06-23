Princess of Wales wows Royal Ascot crowds in striking red dress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess of Wales wows Royal Ascot crowds in striking red dress

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive by carriage during day four of Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive by carriage during day four of Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Princess of Wales wowed Royal Ascot with a striking red dress when she joined the King and Queen for a day at the races.

Kate was cheered by racegoers whey they spotted her on the big screen taking part in the traditional royal carriage procession with the Prince of Wales.

The future King and Queen were making their first appearance of the week at the famous Berkshire meet, where high fashion rubs shoulders with the racing world.

And Kate caught the eye of the fashion conscious with a red dress by Alexander McQueen and a matching Philip Treacy hat, while William, like the other royal men, looked smart in a morning suit and top hat.

The Princess of Wales wore a red dress and hat
The Princess of Wales wore a red dress by Alexander McQueen and a matching coloured hat from Philip Treacy (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The couple live close to the racecourse, having moved to their four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park last year, to offer their children more freedom away from central London.

They were spotted on Thursday with eldest son Prince George at William’s former school Eton College, prompting speculation the young royal, who turns 10 next month, will follow in the footsteps of his father.

William and Kate were guests of the late Queen a number of times at Royal Ascot, a racecourse the monarch had a great affinity with and where she had more than 20 winners.

Frankie Dettori jumps from horse
Frankie Dettori performed his signature move, jumping from Porta Fortuna after winning the Albany Stakes (John Walton/PA)

Charles and Camilla appeared ecstatic when their thoroughbred Desert Hero, an 18-1 longshot, won the King George V Stakes on Thursday – their first Royal Ascot win – and they have another chance of victory when Candle of Hope rides later in the Sandringham Stakes.

They were joined in the carriage procession by actress Dame Judi Dench, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

When the King and Queen and their guests stepped down from the carriages in the parade ring, they mingled with trainers and jockeys ahead of the first race and popular rider Frankie Dettori walked over and chatted with William.

King Charles congratulates Frankie Dettori
King Charles congratulates Frankie Dettori after his victory on Courage Mon Ami in the Gold Cup (David Davies/PA)

Dettori had a number of rides this week on horses owned by the King and Queen and failed to win but he put his racetrack frustrations behind him when he won the big race of the meet – the Gold Cup on Thursday.

After his chat with William, he won the first race of the day on Porta Fortuna and performed his trademark celebration jumping from his horse.

The prince and princess soon returned to the parade ring to present the trophy in the Commonwealth Cup won by Shaquille.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive by carriage during day four of Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)
