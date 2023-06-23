Police metal detector wands may be used across country after sergeant’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police metal detector wands may be used across country after sergeant’s death

By Press Association
Sergeant Matt Ratana (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Sergeant Matt Ratana (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Handheld metal detectors could be rolled out by forces across the country after the murder of custody sergeant Matt Ratana inside a police station holding cell, a watchdog has said.

Louis De Zoysa, 25, was found guilty of killing Sgt Ratana, 54, after shooting him with a hidden revolver, which was not found during an initial search, while he was handcuffed in a holding room at Croydon’s Windmill Road custody block on September 25 2020.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said its recommendation to use the search wands in all response vehicles and vehicles used to transport detainees had been accepted and the National Police Chiefs’ Council is looking into the implementation.

Since Sgt Ratana’s death, the Met has issued more than 4,000 handheld metal detectors to frontline officers, all frontline vehicles and all custody suites and piloted the use of full body scanners in custody suites, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said.

Screen grab taken from body worn camera footage dated 25/09/20 issued by the Metropolitan Police of Louis De Zoysa being put into a police van.
Screen grab taken from body worn camera footage issued by the Metropolitan Police of Louis De Zoysa being put into a police van (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Expanding on new search measures in the Met, Mr Cundy said a “small number” of handheld metal detectors were in use in September 2020, but the force decided to escalate their use more widely, as rapidly as it could “deliberately within a matter of days” of Sgt Ratana’s death.

He added that a full body scanner, similar to those seen at airports, has recently been installed in a custody suite in south London, saying the Met is the first police force in the UK to do so.

IOPC director of operations, Amanda Rowe, said the watchdog’s investigation found the officers who initially searched De Zoysa would benefit from more training but commended them for their “incredible bravery” in trying to disarm him as he was shooting.

She said: “My thoughts continue to be with the family, friends and colleagues of Matt Ratana and all of those affected by this shocking incident.

“I hope the recommendation we have made will improve officer safety and help to prevent detained persons from being able to harm themselves or others in custody.

“We did find two officers could have conducted a more thorough body search of De Zoysa on the street, during which ammunition was found but not the firearm.

“Although the officers searching De Zoysa did not strictly follow MPS training, which requires that the torso is divided into quarters, and each quarter is searched from the top down, both back and front, we concluded that neither their actions nor omissions breached the police standards of professional behaviour.

“However, we suggested one officer could benefit from some further training around body searches and transportation of detainees, and the second officer around body searches and their role in assisting the other officer.

“There is no power for police to require a person to remove any clothing in public other than a coat, jacket or gloves.

“Searching officers can request the removal of outer clothing, but it is not mandated by the legislation, policy or guidance.

“Given that we now know De Zoysa wore a gun holster beneath his coat it is possible the search would have yielded different results if the coat was removed.

“The same officers should be commended for their incredible bravery in trying to disarm De Zoysa after he produced the firearm.

“They acted without hesitation, despite the significant danger they were placed in at the time.”

The handheld metal detectors could be a screening device available to officers already conducting a lawful and justified physical search of a person following their arrest.

They should not replace the requirement for a physical search and should be used at the discretion of the officer conducting the search, taking into account the search powers relied upon and the grounds for the search, the IOPC added.

More from The Courier

Sergeant Matt Ratana (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Friday court round-up — Dopey delivery driver and 86-year-old sex offender
CR0043677, Neil Henderson, Leslie. Police Incident Paterson Park Leslie. Picture Shows: Police have taped off the road at a section of Paterson Park in Leslie where there has been an incident that is being investigated. Friday 23rd June 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
22-year-old in hospital as two men arrested after Fife street fight
Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have joined Forfar Athletic FC from Dundee United FC
Ex-Dundee United kids Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have 'very bright futures' as duo…
Tory MSP Stephen Kerr to fight for new North Tayside seat at next Westminster…
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Humza Yousaf's independence convention comes to Dundee
Xplore Dundee bus staff on the picket line
Xplore Dundee bus workers to resume strike action after rejecting new pay offer
A ScotRail train.
Lorry strikes rail bridge at Markinch
Highland dancers enjoy Ceres Highland Games
5,000 spectators expected at this weekend's Ceres Highland Games
Montrose chairman John Crawford
Montrose chairman John Crawford on new generation of drum-beating fans, academy & women's success…
Honda X-ADV Motorcycle valued at around £11,000 was among the items stolen.
High-value motorcycle and e-bike stolen in Kirkcaldy raid