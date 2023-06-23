Kate triumphant after Frankie Dettori’s win at Royal Ascot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Kate triumphant after Frankie Dettori’s win at Royal Ascot

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales during day four of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
The Princess of Wales during day four of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)

The Princess of Wales appeared to celebrate a Royal Ascot winner when she clenched her fists in triumph at the end of her day at the races.

Kate, who had wowed racegoers with a striking red dress, celebrated and clapped from the royal box after the aptly named Sandringham Stakes was won by Coppice, ridden by popular jockey Frankie Dettori.

The King and Queen, who have taken on the late Queen’s stable of racehorses, notched up their first Royal Ascot winner on Thursday, but their horse Candle Of Hope, a 50-1 outsider, was beaten by Dettori despite having led for a period.

Charles and Camilla had invited the Prince and Princess of Wales to the races, alongside actress Dame Judi Dench, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

Frankie Dettori leaps in celebration from Coppice (David Davies/PA)
Frankie Dettori leaps in celebration from Coppice (David Davies/PA)

The future king and queen’s appearance at Royal Ascot was their first visit of the week to the famous Berkshire meet, where high fashion rubs shoulders with the racing world.

Kate caught the eye of the fashion conscious with a red dress by Alexander McQueen and a matching Philip Treacy hat, while William, like the other royal men, looked smart in a morning suit and top hat.

The couple live close to the racecourse, having moved to their four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park last year, to offer their children more freedom away from central London.

They were spotted on Thursday with eldest son Prince George at William’s former school Eton College, prompting speculation the young royal, who turns 10 next month, will follow in the footsteps of his father.

The Prince and Princess of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive by carriage (Jonathan Brady/PA)

William and Kate were guests of the late Queen a number of times at Royal Ascot, a racecourse the monarch had a great affinity with and where she had more than 20 winners.

Charles and Camilla appeared ecstatic when their thoroughbred Desert Hero, an 18-1 longshot, won the King George V Stakes on Thursday and Kate had the same reaction when her horse appeared to win.

During their day Kate was spotted chatting, drink in hand, with Dame Judi and she joined her husband to present the winning trophies in the Commonwealth Cup.

And she smiled and gave a thumbs up to Sophie as the duchess held up the official programme, listing all the runners and riders, open at a page for Kate to see.

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Physic Garden opening Picture shows; Community gardener Carley Wootton, left, and herbalist Terrill Dobson, designing the Physic Garden.. Hospitalfield House. Supplied by Hospitalfield House Date; Unknown
Angus herbalist hopes to 'empower' public with medicinal knowledge as Hospitalfield opens Physic Garden
The Princess of Wales during day four of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
Friday court round-up — Dopey delivery driver and 86-year-old sex offender
CR0043677, Neil Henderson, Leslie. Police Incident Paterson Park Leslie. Picture Shows: Police have taped off the road at a section of Paterson Park in Leslie where there has been an incident that is being investigated. Friday 23rd June 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
22-year-old stabbed as two men arrested after Fife street fight
Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have joined Forfar Athletic FC from Dundee United FC
Ex-Dundee United kids Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have 'very bright futures' as duo…
Tory MSP Stephen Kerr to fight for new North Tayside seat at next Westminster…
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Humza Yousaf's independence convention comes to Dundee
Xplore Dundee bus staff on the picket line
Xplore Dundee bus workers to resume strike action after rejecting new pay offer
A ScotRail train.
Lorry strikes rail bridge at Markinch
Highland dancers enjoy Ceres Highland Games
5,000 spectators expected at this weekend's Ceres Highland Games
Montrose chairman John Crawford
Montrose chairman John Crawford on new generation of drum-beating fans, academy & women's success…