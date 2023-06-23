Commentator completes charity challenge down length of UK in memory of friends

A sports commentator has completed his fundraising challenge to traverse the length of the UK in 19 days to commemorate four absent friends.

Olympic broadcaster and snooker announcer Rob Walker, 48, set off from John O’Groats on June 5 and crossed the finish line at Land’s End just after 11am on Friday to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity and Jessie May Children’s Hospice at Home.

Mr Walker said he was inspired to take on the challenge, which he has called The Absent Friends Tour, after his friends Robin Thomas, Martyn Settle, Stephen Isles, and George Hawkins – one of his son Arthur’s best friends – died within the space of 18 months.

The sports commentator has surpassed his fundraising target, and he estimates, with matched donations still to come, that a minimum of £40,000 will be raised for the two charities.

Rob Walker crossed the finish line at Land’s End just after 11am on Friday (Rob Walker)

When asked how he felt when he crossed the finish line, Mr Walker, from the Cotswolds, told the PA news agency: “It was really emotional.

“It’s weird, when I saw the sign for Land’s End, I started crying.”

Mr Walker said it was “quite strange” to be running and crying at the same time as “it becomes incredibly hard to breathe because you’re not in control of your breath”.

He added: “I just had a really nice moment when I finished, and I touched the sign.

“Everyone just stood in silence, and I just had a minute to compute what I’ve just done.

“It was a little bit of emotion, and I suppose a little bit of pride that I have done what I told people I would do.”

Mr Walker was accompanied by close friends and family as he ran and cycled over 1,000 miles to Land’s End, including the Olympic silver medallist Wendy Sly, and George Hawkins’ father, Paul, who joined Mr Walker for the final week of the challenge.

Rob Walker on June 21 after travelling 85 miles in one day (Rob Walker)

Mr Walker also aimed to hand out four bottles of prosecco every day – one for each absent friend – so those along the route could toast their lost friends with his – but he admitted this became a challenge, especially in rural Scotland, when he could not find enough people.

However, during one day on the journey, Mr Walker said he came across a barbershop in Congleton, Cheshire, where he saw three customers and three barbers inside.

After handing out a crate of prosecco, Mr Walker said he left but was approached by the owner outside.

“He tapped me on the shoulder and he was quite emotional,” Mr Walker recalled.

He explained that the owner’s teenage daughter had a tumour on the side of her neck, and her family were waiting to find out whether it was malignant or not.

Rob Walker (right) was joined by George Hawkins’ father, Paul, for the final week of the challenge (Rob Walker)

“Fortunately, it was benign, but she was still requiring surgery to remove it,” Mr Walker said.

“And he [the owner] just said, ‘you’ve really struck a chord with me there because we’ve been through a tough time with my daughter, and that’s a really lovely thing you’ve just done’.”

Mr Walker said the biggest thing he has taken away from challenge is that “British people have got an incredible generosity of spirit”.

“We are a very, very special country,” he said.

“It’s reminded me, unequivocally, that there is a reason the word great is in the title of our country, because our country is underpinned by great, great people.

“And it’s been a privilege to be among them for the last 19 days.”

On Saturday, Mr Walker will be celebrating his accomplishment with his friends and family in a local pub – along with the friends and relatives of his four absent friends – which he said will be “a great way to round it all off”.

Gina Almond, director of fundraising at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “The brain tumour community has been blown away by Rob’s thoughtful – and exhausting – Absent Friends Tour which has raised funds and awareness for the Brain Tumour Charity and Jessie May.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Rob and his support crew because the money they have raised will help us to fund vital research and support services for all those affected by this devastating condition which is the biggest cancer killer in those under 40.”

Daniel Cheesman, CEO of Jessie May Children’s Hospice at Home, said he is thankful for individuals such as Mr Walker who make such a huge effort in the name of charity.

“Rob’s efforts will make a huge difference to the children and families we support,” he said.

“We rely on fundraising to help us provide the specialist nursing care our Jessie May children need. We are so grateful for what Rob has done for us.”