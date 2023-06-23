Russia begins Wagner chief criminal probe over alleged threats to oust minister

Authorities in Russia have launched a criminal probe against the owner of the Wagner Group military contractor over his alleged threats to oust Russia’s defence minister.

The announcement follows a statement from owner Yevgeny Prigozhin accusing Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on Wagner’s field camps in Ukraine where its soldier are fighting on behalf of Russia against Ukrainian forces.

Mr Prigozhin said that his troops would now move to punish Mr Shoigu and urged the army not to offer resistance.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

Mr Prigozhin declared that “this is not an armed rebellion, but a march of justice”.

The Russian Defence ministry rejected Mr Prigozhin’s claim and the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the country’s top counter-terrorism structure, said it opened a criminal inquiry on charges of making calls for a military coup.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the situation, adding that “all the necessary measures were being taken”.