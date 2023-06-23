Coronation gardens scheme aims to inspire millions to grow fruit and vegetables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coronation gardens scheme aims to inspire millions to grow fruit and vegetables

By Press Association
Volunteers in the Evelyn community gardens in Deptford, London (Paul Harris/2020VISION/PA)
Volunteers in the Evelyn community gardens in Deptford, London (Paul Harris/2020VISION/PA)

People across the UK will be encouraged to grow fruit and vegetables in wildlife-friendly gardens in celebration of the King’s vision for treasuring nature and living sustainably.

The three-year programme aims to inspire millions of people to live sustainably and help wildlife recover by growing food and creating space for nature in gardens, on balconies and in shared greenspaces.

The scheme, called Coronation Gardens For Food And Nature, has been organised by The Wildlife Trusts in partnership with Incredible Edible, Garden Organic and The NFWI (National Federation of Women’s Institutes).

Volunteers harvesting raspberries
Volunteers harvesting raspberries at Old Sleningford farm, near Ripon, North Yorkshire (Paul Harris/2020VISION/PA)

The initiative will be kickstarted by a grant of £247,834 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Charles, who was crowned on May 6, is known to be a passionate gardener who is committed to organic farming, promoting biodiversity and has long campaigned in the fight against climate change.

Those taking part in the project will be encouraged to grow healthy food to eat, which could range from herbs and salads through to vegetables and fruit trees depending on the space available.

Volunteers planting wildlife-friendly plants at Langriggs in Cumbernauld
Volunteers planting wildlife-friendly plants at Langriggs in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire (Katrina Martin/2020VISION/PA)

They will be urged to plant pollinator-friendly blooms and even create a water feature, which could be as simple as a submerged dish.

People will also be asked to leave a patch of long grass or make a pile of logs to create shelter for wildlife and natural predators such as hedgehogs and frogs, as well as being urged to go chemical and peat-free.

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “During the past 50 years the King has frequently called for humanity to live in harmony with nature and has promoted sustainable food growing alongside planting for pollinators and pesticide-free gardening.

“Restoring nature and enhancing the health and wellbeing of communities has never been more important. We hope that people everywhere will enjoy helping wildlife whilst growing spuds and squash – and we’d like to invite groups across the UK to join our wonderful gardening coalition.”

