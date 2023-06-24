What the papers say – June 24 By Press Association June 24 2023, 1.09am Share What the papers say – June 24 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4504777/what-the-papers-say-june-24/ Copy Link A massive influx of illegal vapes and households being spared a net zero levy lead the papers (Peter Byrne/PA) A massive influx of illegal vapes and households being spared a net zero levy are among the stories leading the nation’s papers. The Guardian reports a “tsunami” of dangerous vapes have been seized by trading standards in the last three years. Guardian front page, Saturday 24 June 2023: 'Tsunami' of dangerous vapes flooding into UK pic.twitter.com/F8Cijb7on5— The Guardian (@guardian) June 23, 2023 The Daily Telegraph leads with Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps signalling hard-pressed households will be spared a £120 levy on their energy bills to fund the hydrogen industry. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Households spared £120 net zero levy, says Shapps'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/quR0GpYGzW— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 23, 2023 Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has struck a deal with banks to pause repossessions for 12 months in an effort to ease mortgage pain, according to the Daily Mail and FT Weekend. Saturday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/Z2Z7aexCy4— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 23, 2023 FT Weekend: Banks to delay repossessions for 12 months #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/roGl88O02G— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 23, 2023 Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports junior doctors are set to strike for a record five days in a row in the latest escalation of their fight for fair pay. Saturday's front page: Doctors' 5-day strikehttps://t.co/ydBvmXpCM1 pic.twitter.com/5Phqt6A5XN— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 23, 2023 The Times says the Government may block pay rises for millions of public sector workers over inflation fears. Saturday’s Times: Pay blow for millions of public sector workers #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/qBVVGrPht7— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 23, 2023 The Daily Express leads with the Prince of Wales’s mission to tackle homelessness in honour of his late mother. Saturday’s Daily Express: Caring Prince’s mission to honour Diana’s memory #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/iNRNvCdVTs— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 23, 2023 And The Sun says Katie Price’s mum has told the paper her daughter is “lucky to be alive”. On tomorrow's front page: Katie Price’s mum blasts her ‘utterly toxic’ lovers – and slams ‘controlling’ Peter Andrehttps://t.co/lgKPjJ9dYk pic.twitter.com/BqOlsXwg7Z— The Sun (@TheSun) June 23, 2023