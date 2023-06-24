RTE chair set to meet with Media Minister over Tubridy controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

RTE chair set to meet with Media Minister over Tubridy controversy

By Press Association
Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism and Culture
Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism and Culture

The chair of RTE is set to meet with Media Minister Catherine Martin as the national broadcaster reels from the controversy over the misreporting of the salary of its highest paid presenter.

It has emerged that former Late Late Show frontman Ryan Tubridy was paid several hundred thousand euro more than RTE had previously declared.

RTE apologised as it admitted that between 2017 and 2022, Tubridy received a series of payments totalling 345,000 euro (£295,000) above his annual published salary.

RTE pay revelations
RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy (Damien Eagers/PA)

On Friday, the director general of RTE Dee Forbes was suspended and the National Union of Journalists called for a wide independent inquiry into the broadcaster’s corporate governance.

Later that evening, RTE interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch said a process is under way, and he expects it to be completed within days rather than weeks.

Tubridy has “apologised unreservedly” for not asking questions when RTE published incorrect figures for his earnings

Tubridy said he will not be presenting his daily radio show next week.

Ms Martin will meet RTE chair Siun Ni Raghallaigh later for a face-to-face that was originally planned to take place on Monday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed his concern at what he said appears to have been a “serious breach of trust and truth” between RTE and the Government, and the people

He said Ms Ni Raghallaigh will be asked to set out in detail, the issues involved and the steps the RTE Board is taking.

“The Government considers it essential that we have the highest standards of governance, accountability and transparency from RTE and will consider what further action may be required,” he said.

“All of the matters involved will have to be examined and, perhaps, remedial steps taken to restore trust and confidence.”

Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism and Culture (PA)
