Prosecutors call for Trump criminal trial to be pushed back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Prosecutors call for Trump criminal trial to be pushed back

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump (AP)
Former President Donald Trump (AP)

The US Justice Department has asked a judge to postpone the criminal trial of former president Donald Trump until December.

US district judge Aileen Cannon set the initial trial for Mr Trump, who faces 37 charges of illegally hoarding classified documents and obstructing Justice Department efforts to get them back, for August 14.

But prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team have asked her to reschedule the trial to December 11.

Former President Donald Trump
Former president Donald Trump arrives to speak at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey (AP)

They argued the delay was necessary because the case involves classified information and will require Mr Trump’s lawyers to obtain security clearances.

The Justice Department said this week it has begun sharing evidence with Mr Trump’s legal team.

Filing for the delay, they said: “Even with the prompt production the government has arranged, the inclusion of additional time for defense counsel to review and digest the discovery, to make their own decisions about any production to the government, and for the government to review the same, is reasonable and appropriate.”

The Justice Department said Mr Trump’s lawyers did not object to pushing the trial date back.

The judge will ultimately set the trial date.

More from The Courier

Upper Hillside is a wonderful country home in Fife. Image: Thorntons.
Fantastic Fife house is surrounded by woodland and has glorious views
Heading up on to Jock's Road.
A stravaig to the rounded hill of Meikle Kilrannoch in the Angus Glens
Reece Stewart. Image: Facebook.
'Miracle' no-one hurt when driver sped towards police after Dundee pursuit
Chris Paterson helping out at Seamab rugby practice in Kinross-shire. Image: Seamab
Why Scotland rugby legend is fundraising for Perthshire charity’s £5.5m new school
Aloo gobi with rice and peshwari naan. Image: Alan Richardson.
Restaurant review: Enjoy an Indian summer at Goa in Broughty Ferry
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'I wish we didn't have to have Pride': Angus icon Alan Cumming says Pride…
Independence supporters at Dundee City Square. Image: Paul Reid.
COURIER OPINION: Is now the time for SNP independence talks?
Co-founders Keith and Zena Conkey. Image: K9 Active
Expansion for family-run Fife pet shop after surge in demand
Perth's Inspire Dance Studio
Pictures: Children from Perth's Inspire Dance Studio win seven Scottish titles
Leoni and Kevin Dewar with their children Darci and Kyren. Image: Leoni Dewar.
Parents 'devastated' by closure of crisis-hit Fife nursery