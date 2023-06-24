Russia steps up security as Wagner chief says his forces have taken Rostov

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Russia steps up security as Wagner chief says his forces have taken Rostov

By Press Association
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File/AP)
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File/AP)

Security has been heightened in Moscow and the key strategic city of Rostov-on-Don after the owner of a private military contractor stepped up his direct challenge to the Kremlin.

Yevgeny Progozhin, who owns the private Wagner force, said his forces have reached Rostov – the southern base for Russia’s military.

The security services reacted immediately by opening a criminal investigation into him.

Mr Progozhin, who has called for an armed rebellion to oust Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu, said his forces faced no resistance from young conscripts at checkpoints.

Russia Political Infighting
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, right (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP)

“We will destroy anyone who stands in our way,” said Mr Progozhin in one of several angry video and audio posts on social media on Friday. “We are moving forward and will go until the end.

“This is not a military coup but a march of justice.

“The evil embodied by the country’s military leadership must be stopped,”

Accusing Mr Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on Wagner’s field camps in Ukraine he urged the army not to offer resistance.

He claimed that the chief of the General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, scrambled warplanes to strike Wagner’s convoys which were driving alongside ordinary vehicles.

Russia Political Infighting
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group military company speaks holding a Russian national flag in front of his soldiers in Bakhmut, Ukraine (Prigozhin Press Service/AP)

There has been no independent confirmation of Mr Prigozhin’s claim his forces shot down a Russian military helicopter that fired on a civilian convoy, nor any confirmation on Russian social networks that Wagner convoys had entered Rostov-on-Don.

Wagner forces have played a crucial role in Russia’s war in Ukraine, succeeding in taking the city of Bakhmut where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place.

But Mr Prigozhin has increasingly criticised Russia’s military brass, accusing it of incompetence and of starving his troops of weapons and ammunition.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee, which is part of the Federal Security Services (FSB), charged him with calling for an armed rebellion, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The FSB urged Wagner’s contract soldiers to arrest Mr Prigozhin and refuse to follow his “criminal and treacherous orders”. It called his statements a “stab in the back to Russian troops” and said they amounted to fomenting armed conflict.

Russia Political Infighting
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group military company members wave a Russian national and Wagner flag atop a damaged building in Bakhmut (Prigozhin Press Service/AP)

The Wagner forces have played a crucial role in Russia’s war in Ukraine, succeeding in taking the city where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place, Bakhmut.

But Mr Prigozhin has increasingly criticised Russia’s military brass, accusing it of incompetence and of starving his troops of weapons and ammunition.

Mr Prigozhin, who said he had 25,000 troops under his command, said his troops would punish Mr Shoigu in an armed rebellion and urged the army not to offer resistance: “This is not a military coup, but a march of justice.”

Russia Ukraine
A bird flies over the building of the Russian Defense Ministry with anti-aircraft artillery systems on the roof in Moscow on Saturday (AP)

President Vladimir Putin was informed about the situation and “all the necessary measures were being taken,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Heavy military trucks and armoured vehicles were seen in several parts of central Moscow early on Saturday and soldiers carrying assault rifles were deployed outside the main building of the Defence Ministry.

The area around the presidential administration near Red Square was blocked, snarling traffic.

Moscow’s mayor announced on Saturday morning that counterterrorism measures were underway, including increased control of roads and possible restrictions on mass gatherings.

Mr Prigozhin, whose feud with the Defence Ministry dates back years, had refused to comply with a requirement that military contractors sign contracts with the ministry before July 1.

At the White House, National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said: “We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments.”

More from The Courier

Upper Hillside is a wonderful country home in Fife. Image: Thorntons.
Fantastic Fife house is surrounded by woodland and has glorious views
Heading up on to Jock's Road.
A stravaig to the rounded hill of Meikle Kilrannoch in the Angus Glens
Reece Stewart. Image: Facebook.
'Miracle' no-one hurt when driver sped towards police after Dundee pursuit
Chris Paterson helping out at Seamab rugby practice in Kinross-shire. Image: Seamab
Why Scotland rugby legend is fundraising for Perthshire charity’s £5.5m new school
Aloo gobi with rice and peshwari naan. Image: Alan Richardson.
Restaurant review: Enjoy an Indian summer at Goa in Broughty Ferry
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'I wish we didn't have to have Pride': Angus icon Alan Cumming says Pride…
Independence supporters at Dundee City Square. Image: Paul Reid.
COURIER OPINION: Is now the time for SNP independence talks?
Co-founders Keith and Zena Conkey. Image: K9 Active
Expansion for family-run Fife pet shop after surge in demand
Perth's Inspire Dance Studio
Pictures: Children from Perth's Inspire Dance Studio win seven Scottish titles
Leoni and Kevin Dewar with their children Darci and Kyren. Image: Leoni Dewar.
Parents 'devastated' by closure of crisis-hit Fife nursery