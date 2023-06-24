Russian mercenary chief urging rebellion reaches city of Rostov-on-Don

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Russian mercenary chief urging rebellion reaches city of Rostov-on-Don

By Press Association
Yevgeny Prigozhin has confirmed in a video that he and his troops have reached Rostov-on-Don (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)
Yevgeny Prigozhin has confirmed in a video that he and his troops have reached Rostov-on-Don (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

The owner of the Wagner private military contractor who is calling for an armed rebellion to remove Russia’s defence minister has confirmed that he and his troops have reached Rostov-on-Don after crossing the Russian border from Ukraine.

The city is home to the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s claim in a video posted on social media is the first confirmation that he was in Rostov.

Wagner group chief
Prigozhin’s criticism of the top military brass is in stark contrast with more than two decades of rigidly controlled rule by President Vladimir Putin without any sign of infighting among his top lieutenants (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

Mr Prigozhin has long feuded with the defence ministry in Moscow, and he claimed on Friday that Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu had ordered an attack on his field camps in Ukraine.

The Wagner chief claimed that his forces had military facilities in the city under their control, including the air field.

Other videos posted on social media showed military vehicles, including tanks, on the streets outside.

Mr Prigozhin said his forces had faced no resistance from young conscripts at checkpoints and that his forces “aren’t fighting against children”.

“But we will destroy anyone who stands in our way,” he said in one of a series of angry video and audio recordings posted on social media beginning late on Friday.

“We are moving forward and will go until the end.”

Russia’s security services had responded to Mr Prigozhin’s declaration of an armed rebellion by calling for his arrest.

Bakhmut
An aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of some of the heaviest battles involving Wagner group forces and the Ukrainian military (AP)

In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin takes the threat, security was heightened in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don.

It is not immediately clear how Mr Prigozhin’s forces were able to enter the southern Russian city or how many troops he had with him.

Mr Prigozhin alleged that the chief of the general staff, Gen Valery Gerasimov, had scrambled warplanes to strike Wagner’s convoys, which were driving alongside ordinary vehicles.

He also said his forces had shot down a Russian military helicopter that fired on a civilian convoy, but there was no independent confirmation of this.

Mr Prigozhin said Wagner field camps in Ukraine were struck by rockets, helicopter gunships and artillery fire on orders from Gerasimov, following a meeting in Rostov with defence minister Sergei Shoigu at which they decided to destroy Wagner.

Mr Prigozhin said he had 25,000 troops under his command and would punish Mr Shoigu in an armed rebellion, and urged the army not to offer resistance. “This is not a military coup, but a march of justice,” he claimed.

Wagner group chief
Russian soldiers have been told to arrest Mr Prigozhin (AP)

While the outcome of the confrontation is still unclear, it appears likely to further hinder Moscow’s war effort as Kyiv’s forces are probing Russian defences in the initial stages of a counter-offensive.

The dispute, especially if Mr Prigozhin were to prevail, also could have repercussions for President Vladimir Putin and his ability to maintain a united front.

The Wagner forces have played a crucial role in Russia’s war in Ukraine, succeeding in taking the city where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place, Bakhmut.

But Mr Prigozhin has increasingly criticised Russia’s military leadership, accusing it of incompetence and of starving his troops of weapons and ammunition.

On Friday, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, which is part of the Federal Security Services (FSB), charged Mr Prigozhin with calling for an armed rebellion, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Wagner HQ in St Petersburg
Servicemen speak to a journalist at an office in the PMC Wagner Centre, which is associated with businessman and founder of the Wagner private military group Yevgeny Prigozhin, in St. Petersburg (AP)

The FSB urged Wagner’s contract soldiers to arrest Mr Prigozhin and refuse to follow his “criminal and treacherous orders”.

It called his statements a “stab in the back to Russian troops” and said they amounted to fomenting armed conflict.

Mr Putin was informed about the situation and “all the necessary measures were being taken,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

On Saturday morning he added that Mr Putin would address the nation “shortly”.

Heavy military trucks and armoured vehicles were seen in several parts of central Moscow early on Saturday, and soldiers were deployed outside the main building of the defence ministry. The area around the presidential administration near Red Square was also blocked, snarling traffic.

More from The Courier

Violent Anderson struck his victim in the face with the games controller. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife domestic abuser hurled Xbox controller at partner as she pled for mercy
Upper Hillside is a wonderful country home in Fife. Image: Thorntons.
Fantastic Fife house is surrounded by woodland and has glorious views
Heading up on to Jock's Road.
A stravaig to the rounded hill of Meikle Kilrannoch in the Angus Glens
Reece Stewart. Image: Facebook.
'Miracle' no-one hurt when driver sped towards police after Dundee pursuit
Chris Paterson helping out at Seamab rugby practice in Kinross-shire. Image: Seamab
Why Scotland rugby legend is fundraising for Perthshire charity’s £5.5m new school
Aloo gobi with rice and peshwari naan. Image: Alan Richardson.
Restaurant review: Enjoy an Indian summer at Goa in Broughty Ferry
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'I wish we didn't have to have Pride': Angus icon Alan Cumming says Pride…
Independence supporters at Dundee City Square. Image: Paul Reid.
COURIER OPINION: Is now the time for SNP independence talks?
Co-founders Keith and Zena Conkey. Image: K9 Active
Expansion for family-run Fife pet shop after surge in demand
Perth's Inspire Dance Studio
Pictures: Children from Perth's Inspire Dance Studio win seven Scottish titles