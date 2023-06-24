Titan submersible: What happens next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Titan submersible: What happens next?

By Press Association
The Polar Prince, the main support ship for the Titan submersible, arrives at the Port of St John’s in Newfoundland Canada (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Polar Prince, the main support ship for the Titan submersible, arrives at the Port of St John’s in Newfoundland Canada (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Almost a week after the Titan submersible left a Canadian port for a sightseeing trip to the ocean floor where the wreck of the Titanic lay, the focus is now on any possible recovery of the debris of the craft or the remains of its pilot and four passengers.

The US Coast Guard announced on Thursday night British billionaire Hamish Harding, UK-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, the vessel’s American pilot Stockton Rush and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet were killed instantly in what authorities described as a catastrophic implosion or sudden collapse inwards of the Titan.

As Titan’s main support ship, the Polar Prince, returned to the dock at St John’s in Newfoundland, Canada on Saturday, the PA news agency looks at what might happen next.

– Will the bodies be recovered?

Officials in the US have said they are “not sure” they can recover the bodies of the five people who died deep in the North Atlantic.

Depth of the Titanic
(PA Graphics)

They say there is no timeframe for when they could call off any recovery efforts.

In a press conference in Boston on Thursday, Rear Admiral John Mauger from the US Coast Guard told reporters he could not say what the prospects were of recovering the bodies of those killed.

He said: “This is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the sea floor and the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.

“And so we’ll continue to work and continue to search the area down there, but I don’t have an answer for prospects at this time.”

The ocean liner Titanic lies in two main pieces 12,500 feet down on the sea floor after it hit an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton in 1912.

– What will happen with the search?

Given its role so far, the US Coast Guard is likely to remain an important player in the search for the bodies.

Some of its vessels and technicians had begun to return to St John’s on Friday, indicating that the search was beginning to wind down.

The Polar Prince, the main support ship for the Titan submersible, arrives at the Port of St John’s in Newfoundland
The Polar Prince, the main support ship for the Titan submersible, arrives at the Port of St John’s in Newfoundland (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Pelagic Research Services – whose remote operating vehicle (ROV) discovered the debris fields – told CNN it plans to remain onsite conducting ROV missions for another week.

The cost of the search will likely stretch into the millions of dollars for the US Coast Guard alone.

– What will happen to debris from the sub?

Search teams will want to clear up as much of the debris as possible, including bits of the carbon fibre that formed part of the structure, so authorities can build a better picture of what happened.

The Titan submersible
(PA Graphics)

Undersea expert Paul Hankin said five major pieces of debris found had helped to identify the fate of the Titan.

The middle section was made from carbon fibre and investigators are likely to focus on whether a structural failure there caused the tragedy.

Investigators will be gathering every piece of the debris they can find, Ryan Ramsey, former submarine captain in Britain’s Royal Navy told the BBC.

He said: “There is no black box, so you are not going to be able to track the last movements of the vessel itself.

“But otherwise the process of investigation is not dissimilar to that of a plane crash.”

Police officers onboard the Polar Prince
Police officers onboard the Polar Prince (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

In particular investigators will be looking for the site of any rupture – which will be difficult because the vessel’s body is in small pieces and is being collected by remotely operated vehicles in the darkness of the North Atlantic.

– What will happen in any investigation?

On Friday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it was investigating safety on board the submersible, run by Mr Rush’s expedition company OceanGate.

Questions have been raised over whether OceanGate could be sued by the families of those who died.

From left, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Stockton Rush, and Hamish Harding
From left, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Stockton Rush, and Hamish Harding (AP)

This could be complicated by waivers signed by the passengers saying they understood the mission carried the risk of serious injury or even death.

However, it is not uncommon for judges to reject such documents if there is evidence of gross negligence or hazards that were not fully disclosed, legal experts have said.

The degree of any potential negligence and how that might impact the applicability of the waivers will depend on the causes of the disaster, which remain under investigation.

