In Pictures: Heat hazes and blue skies before thunderstorms roll in

By Press Association
A heat haze above Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A heat haze above Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Shade was at a premium across the UK for many as summer sunshine beat down, with hundreds flocking to coastal spots and gardens.

In Somerset, those at the Glastonbury Festival could save their wellies for another day – although lightning, hail and strong winds were forecast for later on Saturday in some areas of northern England, and Scotland on Sunday.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Shade was at a premium at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2023
The queues for cold drinks and ice cream stretched out as the Somerset festival site grew warmer (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2023
But it did mean laundry was guaranteed to dry for those camping at the Worthy Farm site (Yui Mok/PA)
A festivalgoer wears sunglasses and carries a colourful brolly
A festivalgoer wears heart-shaped sunglasses and carries a colourful brolly (Ben Birchall/PA)

In London, the parks proved popular for those seeking both sun and shade.

Summer weather June 24th 2023
Meanwhile in London, the trees in Green Park offered some shelter (James Manning/PA)
Summer weather June 24th 2023
The road surface on The Mall near Buckingham Palace shimmered in the heat (James Manning/PA)
Summer weather June 24th 2023
A person sits in a deckchair in St James’ Park in London (James Manning/PA)

Kayakers, paddleboarders and swimmers were splashing around on the North East coast, while in the South East some of the sea views were obscured by a heat haze.

Summer weather June 24th 2023
In North Tyneside, the prospect of taking to the water was a welcome relief from the rising temperatures at Cullercoats Bay (Owen Humphries/PA)
Summer weather June 24th 2023
Kayakers seen from above skim over the clear water of the bay (Owen Humphries/PA)
Summer weather June 24th 2023
In Dorset, the sands were packed in Bournemouth, as thousands ventured to the beach with umbrellas and shelters (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather June 24th 2023
The sea mist left a hazy smear above the water (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Day five of Royal Ascot in Berkshire found fashionable racegoers turning to hand fans to stir up a breeze.

A fashionable racegoer keeps cool with a Royal Ascot fan during day five of the Berkshire race meeting
A fashionable racegoer keeps cool with a branded Royal Ascot fan during day five of the Berkshire race meeting… (David Davies/PA)
Meanwhile, some racegoers opted for spectacle rather than shade when they picked their hats
…where some racegoers opted for spectacle – and tinted spectacles – rather than wide brims when they picked their hats (Jonathan Brady/PA)
However, in Nottingham the skies above were more ominous as England took on Australia during day three of the first Women’s Ashes test match at Trent Bridge
However, in Nottingham the skies above were more ominous as England took on Australia during day three of the first Women’s Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge (Tim Goode/PA)

