Witness describes ‘scary’ moment building nearby in east London collapses

A man in east London who heard a “loud sound” was shocked when he opened his window to find a three-storey terraced house nearby had collapsed.

Emergency services were called at around 12.17pm on Saturday to Gloucester Drive in Hackney.

Videos posted to social media showed the entire back of the house had sheared away, leaving bricks and rubble scattered over neighbouring gardens.

A building that collapsed in North London that could have been caused by gas explosion. Fire fighters, Ambulance and Police are all present with high volume. A possibility that people could be under the rubble. Pray for them. #londonfirebrigade #London #gas #news #foryou #viral pic.twitter.com/388xcEs0QF — FC London (@aliamirofficia1) June 24, 2023

A 31-year-old who witnessed the building collapse, but did not wish to be identified, told the PA news agency that the incident was “very scary”.

“All I heard was a loud sound and the building I live by shaking like there was an earthquake. It was very scary,” he said.

“When I looked outside the window, the entire building was collapsed.”

He added that the emergency services arrived on the scene quickly.

“[Within] 10 to 15 minutes [they] were already gathering,” he said.

He added: “The police instructed us to stay away from the window facing the building for now until further notice.”

Damages from the house that collapsed next to our block and our flat shook as if it was an earthquake!!!! Firefighters are attempting to find any person inside the house as we don't know if workers are inside! #londonfirebrigade pic.twitter.com/DvCRQfPCX9 — Queen A (@QueenA12282970) June 24, 2023

Most of the roof of the building had fallen down apart from a steel beam connecting the outer wall to a neighbouring property.

Firefighters were seen on ladders assessing the scene from over a neighbouring wall.

London Fire Brigade said around 60 firefighters were at the property.

A spokesman said: “Fire crews from Kentish Town, East Ham, Islington, Edmonton, Battersea and East Ham fire stations are in attendance.”

Five fire engines and three fire rescue units were also sent out.