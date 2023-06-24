US actor Adam Rich died from effects of fentanyl, coroner rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

US actor Adam Rich died from effects of fentanyl, coroner rules

By Press Association
Adam Rich starred in the 1970s TV show, Eight Is Enough (Jean-Marc Bouju/AP)
Adam Rich starred in the 1970s TV show, Eight Is Enough (Jean-Marc Bouju/AP)

The effects of fentanyl were the cause of death for Adam Rich, the child actor known as “America’s little brother” for his role on the family dramedy Eight Is Enough, a coroner has ruled.

The former television star’s death this January was ruled to be an accident by the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office, according to a post-mortem report.

Rich died in his Los Angeles home aged 54.

Adam Rich
Adam Rich was a famous child actor (Nick Ut/AP)

His stardom came at just eight years old as the mop-topped son raised by a widower newspaper columnist in ABC’s Eight Is Enough.

A limited acting career followed the show’s run from 1977 to 1981.

Rich had publicly discussed his experiences with depression and substance abuse in the months before he died.

He tweeted in October that he had been sober for seven years after arrests, many rehab stints and several overdoses. He urged his followers to never give up.

He was arrested in April 1991 for trying to break into a pharmacy and again that October for allegedly stealing a drug-filled syringe at a hospital while receiving treatment for a dislocated shoulder.

A drink-driving arrest came in 2002 after he struck a parked California Highway Patrol cruiser in a closed freeway lane.

More from The Courier

Raith Rovers took on Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as new signing marks first start with a double
Xplore Dundee staff during the strike.
Xplore Dundee reveals new Sunday timetables as strike action ravages bus services
Campbell Construction's former premises at 51 Comrie Street, Crieff.
Crieff woman stopped from converting premises of liquidated business into home
SNP member Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: SNP member heckles Humza Yousaf’s Dundee speech in anger over Eljamel failures
Perthshire author James Jauncey has written about his great-great-uncle Don Roberto in a new book.
Perthshire author on getting to know his flamboyant great-great-uncle Don Roberto - 'a fantastic…
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips has pulled out of Trinidad and Tobago's Gold Cup squad through injury.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips OUT of Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad through…
Johnny Anderson and friends at the Radisson Blu. Image: Phil Hannah
Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023
Lightning over Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Warning for thunder, hail and gusty winds for large swathes of Tayside and Fife
Keir McKenzie and Maks Inkster sorted Leo Gard's tie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Proms in pictures: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2023
Musician Andy Truscott is standing in the doorway of an abandoned building at Crail Airfield.
'They remember dog fights in the skies over Crail' - the music installation transporting…