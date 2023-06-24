Thousands march through Dublin for Pride parade 40th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands march through Dublin for Pride parade 40th anniversary

By Press Association
People on O'Connell Street in Dublin during the Dublin Pride parade (Nick Bradshaw/PA)
People on O’Connell Street in Dublin during the Dublin Pride parade (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Dublin for a colourful celebration of the 40th anniversary of the city’s Pride parade.

Young and old lined the streets, some dancing while others waved rainbow flags in the Saturday sunshine, as the parade wound its way from O’Connell Street, along and across the River Liffey and down to Merrion Square in the south of the capital.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was pictured with some of the groups taking part at the start of the march.

The first Pride parade in the city, in June 1983, crossed the city in the other direction, beginning at St Stephen’s Green and ending on O’Connell Street.

Dublin Pride parade
Young and old lined the streets (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

This year marks several other anniversaries for Ireland’s LGBT community.

It is 30 years on from the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland and 50 years since the formation of the country’s first group focused on gay and lesbian rights, the Sexual Liberation Movement, in Trinity College.

Trailblazers who formed that first group at Trinity and those who took part in the first Pride parade ten years later were invited to the stage inside Merrion Square Park on Saturday .

They were given a rousing reception by the thousands gathered for the post parade speeches and music.

Long queues of people filtered into the sun-drenched park for more than two hours.

Dublin Pride parade
It is 30 years on from the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

Among them was Marlon Jimenez Compton, who is originally from Venezuela but has been living in Dublin for 20 years.

“I usually take this opportunity to try to convey a message of resilience, hope and, most important, love,” he said.

“Because I think it’s important to take the event to convey the message that love is love and that’s my intention as a member of the LGBTQ+ community myself.”

Laura Barrett, 55, took part with her wife Roz Evans.

Ms Barrett, who is originally from Dublin but now lives in Offaly, has mobility issues and Saturday was the first time she was able to join the parade, having recently secured a new scooter that is capable of doing the distance.

Dublin Pride parade
Alan Doherty on O'Connell Street ahead of the parade (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

“It’s the first time I’ve actually been able to march in Pride because now I have a scooter that does the whole trip,” she said.

“So this is my first time actually taking part in the parade, I’m 55 years of age and it’s taken a while to get here but it’s good to be here.”

Ms Barrett, who is member of the choir Gloria, said the atmosphere was amazing.

“It’s magic, it’s absolutely wonderful and it would be great if it was like this all the time,” she said.

Speakers from a range of community and support groups addressed the crowds.

One of the final speeches was delivered by Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill.

Dublin Pride parade
Residents in East Lombard Street in Dublin (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

She paid tribute to the Pride pioneers of 40 years ago but said the journey to equality was not yet complete.

“I think the fact that so many thousands of people have come to walk through the streets of Dublin today is the best testimony to all those brave activists 40 years ago who walked the streets to stand up against hatred and prejudice, and we owe it to them to be here today and to celebrate what we’re doing today,” she said.

“We’re proud that they stood up to be counted and we will be forever grateful for the work that they started and the journey that they started, so let’s salute their bravery today.

“I’m so glad that we’re living in better times, I’m so glad that we’re living in a more modern Ireland, but we certainly have more work to do on this journey.

“We want to deliver a fairer Ireland, an Ireland where we have equality and respect at its heart because we all know that there are still many challenges facing people today.

“Many of our friends are still suffering discrimination, they are suffering bullying and even loneliness.

“So let me say very loudly here from the stage today – homophobia and transphobia have no place in Ireland.”

