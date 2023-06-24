UK enjoys temperatures just shy of the year’s highest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

UK enjoys temperatures just shy of the year’s highest

By Press Association
People enjoying the warm weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People enjoying the warm weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The UK has enjoyed another scorcher of a day, just missing the hottest temperature of the year so far.

Saturday reached 29C at Wisley in Surrey, just slightly higher than the 28C recorded the day before.

With the temperature possibly hitting 32C on Sunday, and getting pretty close to the hottest day of the year so far,  “it will be a case of watching those temperatures tomorrow afternoon”, said Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst.

The hottest day of the year so far was June 10 when 32.2C was recorded in Surrey.

Summer weather June 24th 2023
Temperatures could peak at 32C in the far southeast on Sunday, and into the high 20s elsewhere in the south and east (James Manning/PA)

Mr Dewhurst said: “If you are outside in the sunshine, stay hydrated and wear sun protection.

“It is also going to be a warm humid night tonight and some people may find it uncomfortable for sleeping.

“The minimum temperatures for most will be the mid to high teens. It will be very warm and humid.

“We will see temperatures rise quite quickly tomorrow in the sunshine  and we do need to keep an eye on the risk of thunderstorms as we move to the afternoon and evening, particularly across the north east.”

Temperatures could peak at 32C in the far southeast on Sunday, and into the high 20s elsewhere in the south and east.

In contrast to the sunshine, lightning, hail up to 3cm in diameter and strong, gusty winds could be on the way for some parts.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for parts of northern England and Scotland on Sunday from 1pm-9pm.

These could cause  localised flooding. Rainfall will “vary significantly, but some locations could see 30-40mm in 1-2 hours”, according to the forecaster.

The Met Office said: “Whilst there remains some uncertainty in whether thunderstorms develop as cooler conditions follow from the west, there is a chance that an organised line of thunderstorms could develop across northern Britain during Sunday afternoon before clearing east into the North Sea during the evening.

“This is more likely to happen across eastern parts of the warning area including northeast England and eastern Scotland.”

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Festivalgoers queue for refreshments at the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

It comes as a weekend heat health warning from the UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office covers most of England, which is in place until Monday at 9am.

The warning, which urges people to “watch out for those who might struggle to keep cool in the hot weather”, was issued as temperatures were expected to soar to 32C.

The warning covers London, the South East, South West, East Midlands, West Midlands, east of England, Yorkshire and the Humber.

London is expected to be the hottest part of the UK, with potential highs of 31C or 32C, but temperatures will be in the high 20s for large parts of England.

The blast of hot weather has come as Glastonbury revellers descended on Worthy Farm in Somerset to watch the likes of Sir Elton John and the Arctic Monkeys at the annual festival.

Fresher air is set to move in on Monday, dropping temperatures back down to the low 20s, the Met Office said.

More from The Courier

Raith Rovers took on Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as new signing marks first start with a double
Xplore Dundee staff during the strike.
Xplore Dundee reveals new Sunday timetables as strike action ravages bus services
Campbell Construction's former premises at 51 Comrie Street, Crieff.
Crieff woman stopped from converting premises of liquidated business into home
SNP member Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: SNP member heckles Humza Yousaf’s Dundee speech in anger over Eljamel failures
Perthshire author James Jauncey has written about his great-great-uncle Don Roberto in a new book.
Perthshire author on getting to know his flamboyant great-great-uncle Don Roberto - 'a fantastic…
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips has pulled out of Trinidad and Tobago's Gold Cup squad through injury.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips OUT of Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad through…
Johnny Anderson and friends at the Radisson Blu. Image: Phil Hannah
Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023
Lightning over Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Warning for thunder, hail and gusty winds for large swathes of Tayside and Fife
Keir McKenzie and Maks Inkster sorted Leo Gard's tie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Proms in pictures: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2023
Musician Andy Truscott is standing in the doorway of an abandoned building at Crail Airfield.
'They remember dog fights in the skies over Crail' - the music installation transporting…