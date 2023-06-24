Irish media minister announces external review of governance and culture at RTE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Irish media minister announces external review of governance and culture at RTE

By Press Association
Catherine Martin has announced an external review of governance and culture at RTE (Nick Bradshaw/PA)
Catherine Martin has announced an external review of governance and culture at RTE (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

Ireland’s media minister has announced an external review of governance and culture at RTE following the controversy around the under-reporting of the salary paid to its star broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.

Catherine Martin said a Government decision on the future funding model of the national broadcaster would also be paused pending the outcome of the review.

The move follows the revelation that Tubridy was paid several hundred thousand euro more than RTE had previously declared.

Keelin Shanley funeral
RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy apologised for not asking questions when his salary was misreported (Brian Lawless/PA)

RTE apologised on Thursday after admitting that between 2017 and 2022 former Late Late Show host Tubridy received a series of payments totalling 345,000 euro (£295,000) above his annual published salary.

On Friday, director general of RTE Dee Forbes was suspended amid the fallout from the furore rocking the broadcaster.

On Saturday, a senior executive emailed staff at RTE to apologise and inform them that new contracts have been paused pending the implementation of new oversight measures.

Ms Martin announced the external review after meeting the chairwoman of the RTE Board, Siun Ni Raghallaigh, at her department in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

RTE has commissioned its own external probe into the contracts of other higher earners at the broadcaster.

Ms Martin said the “revelations signal potential deeper challenges in the organisation”.

“I have therefore decided there needs to be an external review of governance and culture at RTE,” she said.

“The purpose of this review will be to determine what fundamental or systemic issues need to be addressed, including the adequacy of internal controls.

“While as minister I cannot get involved in the day to day operation of RTE, I do need assurance that the governance and culture is fit for purpose.

“Public trust in RTE must be rebuilt. Therefore, a Government decision on the future funding model for public service broadcasting has been paused until such time as this review is complete and the findings considered.

“My officials will develop terms of reference in this regard over the coming week, and I will expect the full co-operation of the RTE Board and senior executives in engaging with this review and in engaging with Oireachtas committees in the coming period.”

RTE pay revelations
RTE board chairwoman Siun Ni Raghallaigh met the media minister (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

After the meeting, Ms Ni Raghallaigh issued a statement insisting that the board’s priority was ensuring that public trust in corporate governance at the broadcaster is restored.

“We take this responsibility very seriously,” she said.

“We will work closely with the forthcoming external review to ensure that these issues are rigorously examined, so that full confidence in Ireland’s independent, public service broadcaster can be rebuilt.

“Separately, we have already put a number of immediate steps in place to ensure that there is no recurrence of these matters, and we will also work to complete the second Grant Thornton report (RTE-commissioned external probe into high earners’ contracts) as quickly as possible.

“On behalf of the board of RTE, I want to apologise again to the public for this breach of trust, and also to the staff of RTE who work so hard on a daily basis to serve the public.”

On Friday, Tubridy “apologised unreservedly” for not asking questions when RTE published incorrect figures for his earnings.

He said he would not be presenting his daily radio show next week.

On Saturday, interim deputy director general at RTE Adrian Lynch apologised to staff at the broadcaster.

“I want to apologise to you, our staff, for the serious breach of trust that has occurred, and for this failure of corporate governance at RTE,” he wrote in an email seen by the PA news agency.

He said he shared the “shock and anger” of staff.

“This has been a massive breach of trust with the public, and with all of us who have the interest of the public at the centre of our jobs every day,” he wrote.

He said an internal review of the other nine highest paid on-air presenters had found that their salaries had been correctly reported.

He acknowledged the external review of the contracts of the top 10 earners was ongoing.

Mr Lynch said new contracts would be paused pending the implementation of new oversight measures involving a greater scrutiny role for the RTE board.

He added: “We are committed to working with the chair and the RTE board to do whatever we can to rebuild trust and ensure such a serious breach of transparency never again occurs.”

More from The Courier

Raith Rovers took on Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as new signing marks first start with a double
Xplore Dundee staff during the strike.
Xplore Dundee reveals new Sunday timetables as strike action ravages bus services
Campbell Construction's former premises at 51 Comrie Street, Crieff.
Crieff woman stopped from converting premises of liquidated business into home
SNP member Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: SNP member heckles Humza Yousaf’s Dundee speech in anger over Eljamel failures
Perthshire author James Jauncey has written about his great-great-uncle Don Roberto in a new book.
Perthshire author on getting to know his flamboyant great-great-uncle Don Roberto - 'a fantastic…
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips has pulled out of Trinidad and Tobago's Gold Cup squad through injury.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips OUT of Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad through…
Johnny Anderson and friends at the Radisson Blu. Image: Phil Hannah
Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023
Lightning over Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Warning for thunder, hail and gusty winds for large swathes of Tayside and Fife
Keir McKenzie and Maks Inkster sorted Leo Gard's tie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Proms in pictures: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2023
Musician Andy Truscott is standing in the doorway of an abandoned building at Crail Airfield.
'They remember dog fights in the skies over Crail' - the music installation transporting…