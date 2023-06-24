Israeli security forces kill Palestinian who opened fire at military checkpoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israeli security forces kill Palestinian who opened fire at military checkpoint

By Press Association
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Tariq Idris, 39, during his funeral, in Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Tariq Idris, 39, during his funeral, in Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

A Palestinian assailant opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank before being shot dead, Israeli police have said.

The Palestinian gunman approached Israeli troops stationed at the Qalandiya checkpoint outside Jerusalem early on Saturday morning, pulled out an M16 rifle and opened fire.

Security forces said they shot back, killing the suspected assailant. According to the Israeli rescue service, two security guards in their 20s were taken to hospital with minor wounds – at least one from bullet fragments. There was no immediate word on the attacker’s identity.

Later on Saturday, residents of the Palestinian village of Umm Safa said that 50 Israeli settlers armed with rifles and flammable liquid stormed through the streets and tried to set fire to at least five homes with people inside.

Palestinian rescue teams said they evacuated small children who were suffocating and trapped inside a burning house.

Some settlers also opened fire at civilians and medics. A local station, Palestine TV, said settlers fired at Mohammed Radi, its correspondent covering the attacks, shattering his camera. The Palestinian Red Crescent said that one of its medics was wounded by gunfire.

Another two medics were wounded when settlers threw a large rock at an ambulance, which crashed through the windshield.

Israeli settlers also shot dead a horse in the village, said resident Ibrahim Ebiat. “This is pure terror,” he said. “People are scared and angry.”

Young Palestinians threw threw rocks at Israeli forces who opened fire and unleashed tear gas at them, reports said.

The German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, said he was “shocked” by Saturday’s outbreak of settler violence. “Recent terror attacks cannot serve as an excuse for this,” he said.

The incidents cap a bloody week in the West Bank that has left 15 Palestinians and four Israelis dead.

Israel Palestinians
Tariq Idris died of wounds suffered in violent confrontations with Israeli forces, Palestinian officials said (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

A gun battle lasting hours between Israeli security forces and Palestinian militants in the northern Jenin refugee camp killed seven Palestinians and wounded eight Israeli soldiers earlier this week.

Two Palestinian gunmen then killed four Israeli civilians before being shot and killed.

Then, a rare Israeli air strike by a pilotless drone killed three Palestinian militants in a car while Israeli settler revenge attacks left one Palestinian dead and many wounded in Palestinian towns.

The spiralling violence has increased pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government, with its hard-liners calling for a broad military operation against Palestinian militants, as well as on the Palestinian Authority, which has come under criticism for failing to protect Palestinian civilians.

This year has been one of the deadliest for Palestinians in the West Bank in years.

At least 136 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank so far in 2023, according to a tally by The Associated Press, nearly half of them affiliated with militant groups.

As of Saturday, 24 people on the Israeli side have been killed in Palestinian attacks, most of them civilians.

Israel says most of the Palestinian dead this year were militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting against the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Middle East war.

The Palestinians seek those territories for a future independent state.

