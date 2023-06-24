Freight train falls into river after Montana bridge collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Freight train falls into river after Montana bridge collapse

By Press Association
A bridge over the Yellowstone River collapsed (Matthew Brown/AP)
A bridge over the Yellowstone River collapsed (Matthew Brown/AP)

A bridge that crosses Yellowstone River in Montana has collapsed, causing parts of a freight train carrying hazardous materials to plunge into the flooded river below.

The train’s carriages were carrying asphalt and sulphur, said David Stamey, Stillwater County’s chief of emergency services.

Officials shut down drinking water intakes downstream while they evaluated the danger.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a yellow liquid pouring out of tankers but Mr Stamey said there was no immediate danger for the crews working at the site, and the hazardous material was being diluted by the swollen river.

Montana Bridge Collapse
Kelly Hitchcock closes an irrigation ditch just down river from a bridge collapse (Matthew Brown/AP)

The train crew was safe and no injuries were reported after the bridge collapse, according to a statement from Andy Garland, spokesman for the Montana Rail Link.

Mr Garland said “several” tankers were partially submerged in the river early on Saturday, and crews were at the scene in Stillwater County, near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles west of Billings.

“We are committed to addressing any potential impacts to the area as a result of this incident and working to understand the reasons behind the accident,” Mr Garland said.

In neighbouring Yellowstone County, officials said they instituted emergency measures at water treatment plants due to the “potential hazmat spill” and asked residents to conserve water.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, he said.

APTOPIX Montana Bridge Collapse
The cause of the collapse is under investigation (Matthew Brown/PA)

The site is in a sparsely populated area in the Yellowstone River Valley, about 110 miles north east of Yellowstone National Park.

The Montana Disaster Emergency Services has been notified. Federal Railroad Administrators officials were at the scene.

The river was swollen with recent heavy rains although it is unclear whether that contributed to the bridge collapse.

Kelly Hitchcock, of the Columbus Water Users, shut off the flow of river water into an irrigation ditch downstream from the collapsed bridge to prevent contents from the tankers reaching nearby farmland.

The Yellowstone saw record flooding in 2022 that caused extensive damage to Yellowstone National Park and adjacent towns in Montana.

The US Environmental Protection Agency notes that sulphur is a common element used as a fertiliser as well as an insecticide, fungicide and rodenticide.

More from The Courier

Ian Murray's side came through the game with no new injuries. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray explains inclusion of Raith Rovers trialist and praises double-goal hero
Raith Rovers took on Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as new signing marks first start with a double
Xplore Dundee staff during the strike.
Xplore Dundee reveals new Sunday timetables as strike action ravages bus services
Campbell Construction's former premises at 51 Comrie Street, Crieff.
Crieff woman stopped from converting premises of liquidated business into home
SNP member Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: SNP member heckles Humza Yousaf’s Dundee speech in anger over Eljamel failures
Perthshire author James Jauncey has written about his great-great-uncle Don Roberto in a new book.
Perthshire author on getting to know his flamboyant great-great-uncle Don Roberto - 'a fantastic…
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips has pulled out of Trinidad and Tobago's Gold Cup squad through injury.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips OUT of Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad through…
Johnny Anderson and friends at the Radisson Blu. Image: Phil Hannah
Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023
Lightning over Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Warning for thunder, hail and gusty winds for large swathes of Tayside and Fife
Keir McKenzie and Maks Inkster sorted Leo Gard's tie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Proms in pictures: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2023