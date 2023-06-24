Zharnel Hughes sets new British 100 metres record in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zharnel Hughes sets new British 100 metres record in New York

By Press Association
Zharnel Hughes powered through the closing stages to finish clear of the field (DPA via PA Wire)
Zharnel Hughes powered through the closing stages to finish clear of the field (DPA via PA Wire)

Zharnel Hughes broke Linford Christie’s long-standing British record when he claimed victory in the men’s 100 metres at the New York City Grand Prix.

Hughes, who won 100m silver at the 2022 European Championships, clocked 9.83 seconds ahead of Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake (9.93secs) with American Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champion, third in 10.02.

Christie’s record had stood since the 1993 Stuttgart World Championships, where he won gold for Britain in 9.87.

Blake had made the better start in Saturday’s showpiece race, which is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour.

Hughes, though, powered through the closing stages to finish clear of the field, before staring in disbelief when his winning time went up on the board.

The victory continues an impressive run of form for Hughes, who had won 200m European gold in Munich last summer to go with his relay title in the 4x100m squad.

“In 2015 I came here and I ran against Usain Bolt and it was memorable. I wanted to come back here again and prove myself, and prove to the world, that I’m here,” Hughes said afterwards to American broadcaster NBC Sports.

“(In the race it was) patience, patience, patience. That’s what I’ve been told.

“You go through the phases, relax, don’t get carried away by anyone, just relax and trust yourself, you will be good.”

Reflecting on his British record, Hughes said: “You are probably not going to believe me, but this morning I wrote that I am going to run 9.83 or 9.89, with 9.91 the slowest. I will show you the picture later on Twitter.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, which includes the UK Athletics Championships in Manchester next month and also the World Championships in August, the 27-year-old added: “Anything is possible.

“The great thing is we haven’t started speed work yet, so this is just raw speed and endurance. My coach is going to be elated.”

