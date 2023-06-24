Kate praises Wimbledon’s ‘amazingly professional’ ball boys and girls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate praises Wimbledon’s ‘amazingly professional’ ball boys and girls

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales with the Wimbledon men’s singles trophy in 2019 (PA)
The Princess of Wales has been joined by eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer for a behind-the-scenes look at the work of the “amazingly professional” ball boys and girls who are a key part of the tennis tournament.

They were guests at a training session for some of the young hopefuls aiming to be chosen for the around 250 ball boy and girl roles during the championships running from July 3-16 in south-west London.

Kate, who is patron of The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club which hosts the Grand Slam event, said: “Wimbledon is renowned for its amazingly professional ball boys and ball girls, the amount of work it takes, it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes…

“With all the discipline and everything you’ve learnt, you’ll be able to take it into so many other parts of your life – things like confidence, and that feeling of pride with being on any of the courts is such a big moment.”

Federer said: “This is proper practice. I’m really impressed at how much effort and training goes into being a ball kid during the championships.

“I used to be a ball kid in Basel when I was nine or 10 and, as I have always said, once a ball kid always a ball kid.”

The meeting is included in a short YouTube video filmed at the All England Club and its indoor tennis centre earlier this month.

Roger Federer in action at Wimbledon in 2021
Kate can be seen taking part in a doubles rally with the 20-time men’s singles Grand Slam winner on No 3 Court before watching the children in a training session.

Each year, around 1,000 local schoolchildren aged 13 to 15 take part in training sessions at the club’s Community Tennis Centre in Raynes Park.

Those who eventually get to take to the courts at Wimbledon have completed several months regimented training sessions learning key skills such as how to signal ball changes, rolling balls up to the net and the correct techniques to bounce the balls to the tennis players.

Kate greets ball boys and girls before handing out the Ladies’ Singles trophy in 2021
The final group of boys and girls will include approximately 170 new participants, with around 80 returning from previous years.

Sarah Goldson, manager of the ball boys and girls squad, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness and Roger Federer to Wimbledon to see and experience what it takes to be a BBG at Wimbledon.

“We’re really proud of the young people who dedicate so much time and effort to their role which plays an integral part in delivering a successful championships.”

