Trump says government has ‘vital role’ opposing abortion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Trump says government has ‘vital role’ opposing abortion

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump speaks during the Faith & Freedom Coalition Policy Conference in Washington (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Former president Donald Trump speaks during the Faith & Freedom Coalition Policy Conference in Washington (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Donald Trump has declared himself the “most pro-life president” but failed to provide details on any national abortion restrictions he would back if re-elected to the White House.

On Saturday’s anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning the national right to an abortion, the former president told a group of influential evangelicals the federal government should play a “vital role” in opposing abortion.

But Mr Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, has been reluctant to support a national ban – unlike his former vice-president turned 2024 rival Mike Pence, who earlier challenged all the party’s candidates to support the passage of a national ban on abortions, at least as early as 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Mr Trump, who has suggested pushing for increased restrictions would be a political liability, continued to offer a muddled answer at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual conference in Washington.

Taking full credit for his role in the overturning of the landmark Roe v Wade ruling last year, the former president said he was “proud to be the most pro-life president in American history” and added there “remains a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life”.

He said he supports three exceptions to abortion restrictions in cases involving rape and incest or when the life of a mother is in danger.

During his speech, he promised that if elected he would appoint “rock-solid conservative judges” and repeated false claims that abortion rights supporters want to “kill a baby” in the ninth month of pregnancy or even after a birth.

Fellow candidate Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, was met with boos when he criticised Mr Trump at the conference on Friday while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vowed to appoint Supreme Court justices in the mould of conservative appointees Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas, saying “we’ll do better” than those appointed by Mr Trump.

More from The Courier

Deniz Mehmet made some fine saves despite conceding three goals. Image: SNS.
Deniz Mehmet says Dunfermline 'got what we needed' after 'setting the bar high' versus…
Ian Murray's side came through the game with no new injuries. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray explains inclusion of Raith Rovers trialist and praises double-goal hero
Raith Rovers took on Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as new signing marks first start with a double
Xplore Dundee staff during the strike.
Xplore Dundee reveals new Sunday timetables as strike action ravages bus services
Campbell Construction's former premises at 51 Comrie Street, Crieff.
Crieff woman stopped from converting premises of liquidated business into home
SNP member Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: SNP member heckles Humza Yousaf’s Dundee speech in anger over Eljamel failures
Perthshire author James Jauncey has written about his great-great-uncle Don Roberto in a new book.
Perthshire author on getting to know his flamboyant great-great-uncle Don Roberto - 'a fantastic…
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips has pulled out of Trinidad and Tobago's Gold Cup squad through injury.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips OUT of Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad through…
Johnny Anderson and friends at the Radisson Blu. Image: Phil Hannah
Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023
Lightning over Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Warning for thunder, hail and gusty winds for large swathes of Tayside and Fife