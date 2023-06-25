Guatemalans vote on new president after tumultuous electoral season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guatemalans vote on new president after tumultuous electoral season

By Press Association
A campaign billboard promoting Edmond Mulet, who is the presidential candidate of the Cabal party, towers over a road in Santa Lucia Milpas Altas, Guatemala (Moises Castillo/AP)
A campaign billboard promoting Edmond Mulet, who is the presidential candidate of the Cabal party, towers over a road in Santa Lucia Milpas Altas, Guatemala (Moises Castillo/AP)

Guatemalans are voting to elect a new president and vice-president as well as fill all congress seats and hundreds of local posts after one of the most tumultuous electoral seasons in the Central American nation’s recent history.

Just over nine million people are registered to vote, but many Guatemalans have expressed disappointment with the presidential choices after three opposition candidates were excluded by authorities. A large number of null ballots are expected, and experts said a low turnout is likely.

With none of the 22 presidential candidates polling near the required 50% threshold for winning outright, a second round of voting on August 20 between the top two finishers is almost certain.

President Alejandro Giammattei, who could not seek re-election, made a push on Friday to ease doubts about the electoral process and the widespread complaints, saying the elections are “one more sign that we live in a stable democracy, something that is consolidated with periodic, free and participatory elections”.

Sandra Torres
Sandra Torres of the National Unity of Hope party is making her third bid for the presidency (Moises Castillo/AP)

He assured Guatemalans that his government is striving to assure voting will be carried out peacefully.

Accusations from both inside and outside Guatemala that the vote is unfairly skewed to favour the political establishment rose after several outsider candidates were excluded by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, the highest authority on the matter.

Among those barred from the ballot was Thelma Cabrera, a leftist and the only Indigenous woman candidate who allegedly did not meet requirements to run.

Carlos Pineda, a right-wing populist who was leading in opinion polls, was denied a spot due to alleged irregularities in his nomination. Roberto Arzu, a conservative law-and-order candidate, was barred for allegedly started his campaign too early.

Zury Rios Sosa
Candidate Zury Rios Sosa is the daughter of former dictator Efrain Rios Montt (Moises Castillo/AP)

The two leading candidates favoured to advance to a run-off vote are Sandra Torres, who divorced social democratic president Alvaro Colom in 2011 while he was in office, and diplomat Edmond Mulet. Zury Rios Sosa, the daughter of the former dictator Efrain Rios Montt, is also considered a contender.

All three are on the more conservative side of the political spectrum and campaigned promising to install tough security measures like President Nayib Bukele in neighbouring El Salvador and promoting conservative family values.

Ms Torres, making her third try to win the presidency, also promised bags of basic food items for those in need and cuts in taxes on basic foods. Mr Mulet said he would give Guatemalans free medicine and support senior citizens and single mothers.

Ms Rios Sosa campaigned to establish the death penalty, prohibit government posts for those convicted of corruption, protect private property rights and improve the health system.

No leftist party has governed Guatemala in almost 70 years, since two leftist administrations from 1945 to 1954. The second of those was led by president Jacobo Arbenz, who was overthrown in a CIA-backed coup.

The vote comes amid widespread frustration with high crime, poverty and malnutrition – all factors in pushing tens of thousands of Guatemalans to migrate each year. There is also anger over official corruption and government moves against anti-corruption activists.

