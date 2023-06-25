Late Queen’s favourite page tasked with sorting through her diaries and letters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Late Queen’s favourite page tasked with sorting through her diaries and letters

By Press Association
Paul Whybrew was one of the late Queen’s most loyal servants (Steve Parsons/PA)
Paul Whybrew was one of the late Queen’s most loyal servants (Steve Parsons/PA)

One of Elizabeth II’s favourite pages has been entrusted with the sensitive task of sorting through the late Queen’s private diaries and letters.

Former footman Paul Whybrew, nicknamed “Tall Paul” within the royal household for his 6ft 4in stature, is part of a team working to decide what will be archived and what will remain confidential.

Mr Whybrew has been trusted by the King to carry out the job, The Mail On Sunday reported, with the newspaper dubbing him the “keeper of the Queen’s secrets”.

Paul Whybrew (centre) as the State Hearse carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Windsor Castle
Paul Whybrew (centre) in his black uniform as the State Hearse carried the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)

It is understood to be too early to decide which documents might eventually be publicly released in the years to come from the Royal Archives.

The Queen kept a handwritten diary, which could offer an unprecedented look at the late monarch’s thoughts and views on political and family life during her long reign.

Her ancestor Queen Victoria charted her thoughts every day in her journals, and the 141 volumes of private diaries have been digitised and released online.

Mr Whybrew, who worked for the Queen for many years, was reported to be so close to the monarch that he would sometimes sit with her watching television.

He featured in the spoof James Bond sequence shown at the London 2012 Olympics, greeting 007 star Daniel Craig at Buckingham Palace and introducing him to the Queen, before accompanying them along a corridor with the corgis.

In 1982, he apprehended the intruder Michael Fagan who had broken into the Queen’s bedroom at the Palace, with the footman congenially distracting him by offering him a drink and serving him a whisky.

Royalty – Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer Wedding – London
Paul Whybrew (far left) with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh driving down Fleet Street for the Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer’s royal wedding in 1981 (PA)

Mr Whybrew is working two days a week on the project, using gloves to protect the papers from the Queen’s desk as he sifts through letters and correspondence.

He is part of a team from the Master of the Household’s Department and the Royal Collection Trust.

The late Queen’s wardrobe is among the other items which require cataloguing, but it is understood that Angela Kelly, who was Elizabeth II’s confidante and senior dresser for many years and has since moved out of the Windsor estate, is not currently involved.

Mr Whybrew was made a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) for his royal service in Elizabeth II’s demise honours following her death, and he took part in ceremonial processions on the day of her funeral.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

