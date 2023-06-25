Hundreds of mourners gather for vigil to honour Zara Aleena

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hundreds of mourners gather for vigil to honour Zara Aleena

By Press Association
Family and friends take part in a silent vigil (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Family and friends take part in a silent vigil (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Hundreds of mourners have gathered in east London for a silent walking vigil in honour of murdered law graduate Zara Aleena.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Labour MP Wes Streeting joined family, friends, campaigners and well-wishers in Valentine’s Park, Ilford, to remember the 35-year-old, who was killed on June 26 last year just minutes from her front door on nearby Cranbrook Road.

Crowds wore white and carried pictures of Ms Aleena reading “I am Zara”, with many dressed in T-shirts printed with photographs in her image.

Members of Ms Aleena’s family led the crowd on the route home she would have taken on that night, inviting Mr Khan to walk alongside them at the front.

Zara Aleena vigil
Family and friends take part in a silent vigil for Zara Aleena (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Aleena’s aunt Farah Naz said the family remembered Zara as “so sweet” and for her belief in social justice.

Ms Naz said: “She was so sweet, her voice was so sweet and at the same time she was a proponent for justice.

“She was an aspiring lawyer, she had finished her qualifications, so we would also like to remember her as a fighter for justice and to stand in resistance with her, to stand in solidarity today with her, in their hearts and to work towards a vision of ending violence towards women and girls.”

Mr Khan, who attended with his wife and daughter, said there exists an “epidemic of violence” for which men were responsible.

Zara Aleena vigil
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In a speech, Mr Khan said: “Zara’s not the first woman to be brutally murdered on our streets, and she’s not the last woman to be murdered on our streets.

“We have in our country an epidemic of violence against women and girls and my gender, my sex is responsible for violence against women and girls, so the mission today is to remember Zara, the mission is to give some comfort to Zara’s family.”

He added: “Today is also a day for us to really, really, really redouble our efforts to end violence against women and girls.”

Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence against Women coalition, told PA: “There’s an awful lot of systemic change that needs to take place, but what we can never do is make women responsible for these changes.

“It starts with men taking accountability and with agencies that exist to protect all of the public stepping up and ensuring that they stop making all of the same mistakes.”

Murderers sentencing
Zara Aleena (Family handout)

Ms Simon added: “Within communities we’re coming together to say that we don’t want more women’s lives taken by male violence.”

Before her death, Ms Aleena had started work with the Crown Prosecution Service in a two-year placement to qualify as a solicitor, having completed her legal practice course, according to her family.

She was sexually assaulted and killed by recently released offender Jordan McSweeney, 29, as she returned from a night out.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 38 years.

Zara Aleena vigil
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting speaks during the vigil (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Streeting, Labour MP for Ilford North, made a speech at the end of the vigil in which he highlighted the political actions needed to reduce male violence, while thanking the police officers involved in Ms Aleena’s case.

He said: “So often the perpetrators don’t even see the inside of a courtroom, let alone the inside of a prison cell.

“The police know, they’ve got lot to change too. Not just more policing on our streets, but better policing.”

He then told the PA news agency: “If the criminal justice system had done their job properly he (McSweeney) wouldn’t have been walking the streets and so I think we’ve got to look very seriously at whether the law’s in the right place, but also that the resourcing of the system, particularly probation is in the right place.

“I hope that out of this awful awful disaster for Zara’s family we can make sure that changes are made so that other families don’t have to go through this unimaginable loss.”

More from The Courier

Former Covid patient Mike Higgins
'I was fearing staff would murder me': Kirkcaldy teacher reveals Covid trauma and recovery
Montrose beach
Rescue operation for kayaker in difficulty at Montrose beach
Sea Cloud Spirit while docked at Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pictures and video on board as £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit docks in…
B9097 in Westfield, near Kinglassie.
Man charged after suspected hit-and-run crash on Fife road
Saoirse Amira Anis channels her bodily experience of rage through a rope-laden, amphibious mythical creature as it journeys to return to the sea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Night Dundee: 12 weird and wonderful photos as artists take over the city
Josh Mullin has signed a three-year deal at Stark's Park. Image: Tony Fimister.
Josh Mullin was 'like a kid again' when joining Raith Rovers and why his…
Thumbs up for a rare Subaru 22B heading away from the Forfar start line. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures: Forfar Rotary Club's Strathmore Classic Car Tour racks up the miles and cash…
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour.
'Prayers answered' as historic Fife church saved from closure
Beaufort Castle has been put up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Ownership twist revealed in sale of castle by Perth Stagecoach tycoon Dame Ann Gloag
General view of the High Kirk church in Dundee
Former High Kirk church at foot of Dundee Law could be converted into flats