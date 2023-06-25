Temperatures soar to joint hottest of the year so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Temperatures soar to joint hottest of the year so far

By Press Association
People enjoy the warm weather on Bournemouth Beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People enjoy the warm weather on Bournemouth Beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The UK basked in another scorcher of a day on Sunday, the joint hottest of the year so far.

The mercury rose to 32.2C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, matching this year’s record set on June 10 in Chertsey, Surrey.

Coningsby is where the UK’s hottest ever temperature of 40.3C was recorded on July 19 last year.

The Met Office warned sun-lovers to enjoy the heat responsibly as a teenage girl died after being pulled from the sea and a grass fire was sparked in London.

The 15-year-old girl and a boy were airlifted to hospital off Cleethorpes beach in Lincolnshire on Saturday evening.

Humberside Police said: “We can confirm that a girl, aged 15, has sadly passed away following a multi-agency search to locate two missing children off the coast of Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire.”

The boy has since been discharged from hospital after receiving medical care.

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been dispatched to tackle a grass blaze on Rammey Marsh in Enfield in the north of the city.

Around two hectares of grassland were alight on Sunday afternoon.

London’s New Wimbledon theatre cancelled a performance of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory the Musical due to sweltering temperatures.

It tweeted: “Due to outside temperatures in excess of 30C and its impact on working conditions on stage, we have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel today’s performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the Musical.”

Met Office meteorologist Amy Bokota said: “Stay hydrated and make sure you are wearing sun protection as we have high UV levels.

“Make sure you drink lots of fluid and stay out of the sun.

“Make sure you are not putting any disposable barbecues on any grassland area.”

WEATHER Hot
(PA Graphics)

Thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected to hit northern England, Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland on Sunday evening, with up to 30mm of rain expected in some spots in the North East.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place across Eastern Scotland and north east England from 1pm until 9pm on Sunday.

An identical one is in place across eastern parts of Northern Ireland between 2pm and 7pm on Sunday.

Temperatures over the weekend matched those of popular Mediterranean holiday hotspots, according to the Met Office.

Conditions are expected to cool next week with fresher air expected, particularly in the South East.

Ms Bokota said: “That really humid air is likely to feel a lot more comfortable than it has done for the last couple of weeks.

“Tomorrow will be fresher with some sunshine and showers like we have seen today.”

Temperatures in London are not expected to top 24C on Monday, representing “quite a significant drop”.

The blast of hot weather has come as Glastonbury revellers descended on Worthy Farm in Somerset to watch the likes of Sir Elton John and the Arctic Monkeys.

They can expect to stay dry during Sir Elton’s set closing the festival on the famous Pyramid stage on Sunday evening.

No “significant rain” is expected as they make their way home on Monday morning.

More from The Courier

Former Covid patient Mike Higgins
'I was fearing staff would murder me': Kirkcaldy teacher reveals Covid trauma and recovery
Montrose beach
Rescue operation for kayaker in difficulty at Montrose beach
Sea Cloud Spirit while docked at Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pictures and video on board as £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit docks in…
B9097 in Westfield, near Kinglassie.
Man charged after suspected hit-and-run crash on Fife road
Saoirse Amira Anis channels her bodily experience of rage through a rope-laden, amphibious mythical creature as it journeys to return to the sea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Night Dundee: 12 weird and wonderful photos as artists take over the city
Josh Mullin has signed a three-year deal at Stark's Park. Image: Tony Fimister.
Josh Mullin was 'like a kid again' when joining Raith Rovers and why his…
Thumbs up for a rare Subaru 22B heading away from the Forfar start line. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures: Forfar Rotary Club's Strathmore Classic Car Tour racks up the miles and cash…
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour.
'Prayers answered' as historic Fife church saved from closure
Beaufort Castle has been put up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Ownership twist revealed in sale of castle by Perth Stagecoach tycoon Dame Ann Gloag
General view of the High Kirk church in Dundee
Former High Kirk church at foot of Dundee Law could be converted into flats