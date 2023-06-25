Crowds thrilled by aerial displays at Duxford Summer Air Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Crowds thrilled by aerial displays at Duxford Summer Air Show

By Press Association
A Supermarine Spitfire during the annual Duxford Summer Air Show (Joe Giddens/PA)
A Supermarine Spitfire during the annual Duxford Summer Air Show (Joe Giddens/PA)

Thousands of people gathered in the sunshine to watch the Red Arrows and vintage aircraft at the Duxford Summer Air Show in Cambridge.

Joining the Red Arrows in the sky over the weekend were various Spitfires and the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers – the world’s only formation wing walking team.

Duxford Summer Air Show
B-17 Flying Fortress Sally B, the last remaining airworthy B-17 in Europe (Joe Giddens/PA)

Other highlights included a Great War Display Team, which replicated how aircraft were flown during the Great War over the trenches of Northern France and Belgium, as well as performances from Hawker Hurricane Mk XIIs – which were based at RAF Duxford during the Battle of Britain.

With temperatures reaching in excess of 30C, crowds gathered under parasols and queued up for ice creams to keep cool.

Duxford Summer Air Show
People queue for ice creams during the annual Duxford Summer Air Show (Joe Giddens/PA)

However, the hot weather and strong wind speeds proved too much for one plane.

The last remaining airworthy B-17 in Europe was forced to pull out of the show on Sunday and remained on the tarmac.

The plane’s crew could be seen sheltering under its wing to escape the sun.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first air show at IWM Duxford and 120 years since the invention of the aeroplane by the Wright brothers.

More from The Courier

Former Covid patient Mike Higgins
'I was fearing staff would murder me': Kirkcaldy teacher reveals Covid trauma and recovery
Montrose beach
Rescue operation for kayaker in difficulty at Montrose beach
Sea Cloud Spirit while docked at Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pictures and video on board as £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit docks in…
B9097 in Westfield, near Kinglassie.
Man charged after suspected hit-and-run crash on Fife road
Saoirse Amira Anis channels her bodily experience of rage through a rope-laden, amphibious mythical creature as it journeys to return to the sea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Night Dundee: 12 weird and wonderful photos as artists take over the city
Josh Mullin has signed a three-year deal at Stark's Park. Image: Tony Fimister.
Josh Mullin was 'like a kid again' when joining Raith Rovers and why his…
Thumbs up for a rare Subaru 22B heading away from the Forfar start line. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures: Forfar Rotary Club's Strathmore Classic Car Tour racks up the miles and cash…
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour.
'Prayers answered' as historic Fife church saved from closure
Beaufort Castle has been put up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Ownership twist revealed in sale of castle by Perth Stagecoach tycoon Dame Ann Gloag
General view of the High Kirk church in Dundee
Former High Kirk church at foot of Dundee Law could be converted into flats