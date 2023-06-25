St Louis Cardinals manager says MLB London Series exceeded his expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Louis Cardinals manager says MLB London Series exceeded his expectations

By Press Association
Oliver Marmol’s St Louis Cardinals stormed back from a 4-0 first-inning deficit to beat the Chicago Cubs 7-5 (Zac Goodwin/PA)
St Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol admitted featuring in Major League Baseball’s second London Series exceeded the expectations he had ahead of the trip.

Beating division rivals the Chicago Cubs 7-5 on Sunday to split the two-game series at London Stadium likely crept into his assessment, but it was the overall experience of the English event that most stood out.

With the Phillies and Mets set to cross the pond next June, MLB seems to have converted an enthusiastic ambassador within its own ranks ahead of the next editions in 2024 and 2026.

He said: “Coming into it I knew it would be a good experience but it’s a lot better than I anticipated, from being able to come into the city and get an idea of the culture and the people, and then the stadium, the game environment.

St Louis Cardinals tasted victory on Sunday
“It’s very festive I would say. A very, very positive experience.”

Saturday’s crowd of 54,662 had already broken the record for the biggest attendance for an MLB game this season, a tally exceeded on Sunday with 55,565 flocking to West Ham’s Premier League home.

That number would not fit inside most MLB stadia.

Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras said: “I enjoyed every single second out there. The experience was nothing but amazing. I think that’s the biggest crowd I’ve ever played in front of. The fans were amazing and I’m really thankful they came out to watch us play.”

MLB did its best to transform the Hammers’ venue into a bona fide big-league ballpark, complete with monstrous hot dogs, ‘donut burgers’ and a traditional sing-along to Take Me Out to The Ballgame during the seventh-inning stretch.

London Stadium played host to MLB's London Series
But converting curious Britons is key to the sport’s sustained success on these shores, so it was important to get the balance right for what – at least after unscientific surveys of accents inside London Stadium – seemed like a decent home crowd to complement those who travelled over.

Also essential to the league’s ambitions is ensuring that Great Britain is growing a new cohort of players at an exciting time for the country’s national teams.

Last year, the men’s baseball team played heavy hitters like the USA in the World Baseball Classic, the sport’s closest equivalent to the World Cup, after qualifying for the first time.

A women’s baseball team has formed and played in Europe, while GB softball – who narrowly missed out on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, are about to test themselves at their own World Cup qualifier in Dublin next month.

MLB’s Trafalgar Square takeover included one of those women in the home run derby, and was set up to draw the attention of those who might not have purchased a ticket this time round, while outreach programmes took place at schools and clubs around the country.

Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar added: “It’s huge to grow the game. For a lot of us it was the first time in Europe.

“Any time you can come out here and try to grow the game a little bit, it’s big and hopefully they leave today and you inspire some kids to go out there and buy a glove, buy a bat and go in the backyard and play a little bit.”

