Far-right parties make comeback in Greece as conservatives sweep back to power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Far-right parties make comeback in Greece as conservatives sweep back to power

By Press Association
Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

A little-known political party endorsed by a jailed former lawmaker has won seats in Greece’s next parliament, signalling a political comeback for the far right.

The Spartans party was backed by Ilias Kasidiaris, who is currently serving 13 years in prison for membership in a criminal organisation as a former leading member of Golden Dawn – a political party of neo-Nazi origins linked to multiple violent street attacks.

Ahead of Sunday’s election, parliament had introduced tougher rules on election eligibility designed to block Kasidiaris from running as a candidate.

A party he founded in prison was also disqualified and he switched his support to the Spartans.

Greece Elections
Supporters of Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

“We have defeated an arrogant enemy … this is a great triumph for Greece and our homeland,” Kasidiaris wrote in a tweet from prison in central Greece.

The centre-right New Democracy party won a landslide victory in Sunday’s election, handing conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis a second term as prime minister.

He inflicted a stinging defeat on their main rivals, the left-wing Syriza party, while three smaller parties were set to gain national representation.

They include the Spartans and the ultra-religious Niki party which has a base of support on the fringes of the Greek Orthodox Church and gained a following over its opposition to the government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The nationalist Hellenic Solution was returned to parliament.

With 4.7% of the popular vote, the Spartans are set to win 13 seats in the 300-member parliament. Vassilis Stigas, the party’s leader, publicly thanked Kasidiaris for his support in remarks late on Sunday.

“We will represent Greek ideals and values in the next parliament, values that are currently absent,” said Mr Stigas, a businessman and former aeroplane mechanic.

Stella Ladi, a political scientist and associate professor at Queen Mary University in London, said support had become entrenched for the far-right in many European countries.

“After Mitsotakis victory, this is the second most significant outcome of today’s election and it’s where we need to turn our attention over the next few years,” Ms Ladi told the AP.

“We need to understand why a country which was traditionally leaning to the left gave 35 seats to the far right and what can be done to bring voters back to the centre without compromising forward thinking and liberal values.”

Support for Golden Dawn and the far right surged during the politically traumatic years of the financial crisis in the previous decade.

The party was represented in parliament over seven years and four election cycles before falling short of the 3% threshold required for parliamentary representation in 2019 elections.

Kasidiaris and other members of the party’s leadership were jailed in 2020 after being convicted of membership of a criminal organisation over its connection to multiple violent street attacks targeting migrants and left-wing political activists.

More from The Courier

Bobby Linn during his Arbroath FC days.
Bobby Linn 'coming home' with Lochee United move as Arbroath legend couldn't 'cross Angus…
Former Covid patient Mike Higgins
'I was fearing staff would murder me': Kirkcaldy teacher reveals Covid trauma and recovery
Montrose beach
Rescue operation for kayaker in difficulty at Montrose beach ends well
Sea Cloud Spirit while docked at Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pictures and video on board as £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit docks in…
B9097 in Westfield, near Kinglassie.
Man charged after suspected hit-and-run crash on Fife road
Saoirse Amira Anis channels her bodily experience of rage through a rope-laden, amphibious mythical creature as it journeys to return to the sea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Night Dundee: 12 weird and wonderful photos as artists take over the city
Josh Mullin has signed a three-year deal at Stark's Park. Image: Tony Fimister.
Josh Mullin was 'like a kid again' when joining Raith Rovers and why his…
Thumbs up for a rare Subaru 22B heading away from the Forfar start line. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures: Forfar Rotary Club's Strathmore Classic Car Tour racks up the miles and cash…
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour.
'Prayers answered' as historic Fife church saved from closure
Beaufort Castle has been put up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Ownership twist revealed in sale of castle by Perth Stagecoach tycoon Dame Ann Gloag