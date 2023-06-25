What is a mammogram and who can receive them?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What is a mammogram and who can receive them?

By Press Association
The Duchess of York (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Duchess of York (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sarah, Duchess of York has revealed she is recovering from an operation after being diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine mammogram.

Here, the PA news agency looks into who can get a mammogram and what happens.

– What is a mammogram?

A mammogram is a breast x-ray which looks for signs of cancer, according to the charity Breast Cancer Now.

Breast cancer
A consultant analysing a mammogram (Rui Vieira/PA)

– How can I get a mammogram?

Patients can receive a mammogram to look for cancer that may be too small to see or feel as part of breast screening.

Women aged between 50 and 71 are automatically invited for breast screening through their GP practice every three years.

Those over the age of 71 can continue to have breast screening every three years by contacting their local screening unit through the NHS website or through their GP.

The sooner breast cancer is diagnosed, the more effective treatment is likely to be, reducing the risk of more extensive surgery.

Women may also be referred to a breast clinic for a mammogram by their GP if they have symptoms or a breast change that requires investigating.

Breast cancer screening campaign
(Brian Lawless/PA)

– What are the symptoms of breast cancer?

The first symptom of breast cancer that most women notice is a lump or an area of thickened tissue in their breast, the NHS website states.

Women are advised to see their GP if they experience a new lump or area of thickened tissue in either breast, a change in the size or shape of one or both breasts or fluid discharge from either nipple.

Other symptoms include a lump in either armpit or a change in the skin of the breasts, including puckering, scaly or itchy skin, crusting or a rash.

– How can women check their own breasts?

As it is possible for breast cancer to develop in the three years between each mammogram, it is important for women to check their breasts regularly for any signs of cancer, according to the charity Breast Cancer Now.

The NHS Breast Screening Programme recommends that women know what is normal for them, to look at their breasts and feel them, to know what symptoms to look for and to report any changes to a GP without delay.

To check the breasts, the NHS website recommends looking at them and feeling each breast and armpit up to the collarbone. It may be easier to do this in the shower or bath.

Women can also look at their breasts in the mirror both with their arms raised and by their sides.

– What happens during a mammogram?

During a mammogram, a female doctor asks the patient to remove their clothes from the waist up and stand in front of the mammogram machine.

The breasts are placed one at a time on the x-ray machine and images of each breast are taken.

The scan itself should only take a few minutes, while the whole appointment should take about half an hour, according to the NHS website.

The results of the mammogram are sent by post to the patient and their GP.

According to Breast Cancer Now, around 4% of women are called back to a breast clinic after routine screening for more tests.

While most women recalled will not have breast cancer, the follow-up appointment may involve a breast examination, further scans – such as a mammogram or an ultrasound – or a biopsy – where a small sample of tissue is taken.

– Breast cancer facts and figures

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK, and about one in seven women are diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime, according to the NHS website.

More than 80% of breast cancers occur in women over 50 and the risk continues to increase with age.

Mammograms are not often used in women under 40 as younger women have denser breast tissue, which can make the x-ray image less clear and changes harder to identify, according to Breast Cancer Now.

However, for women with a family history of breast cancer, UK guidelines recommend they should start having screening mammograms every year in their forties.

Screening prevents an estimated 1,300 deaths from breast cancer each year in the UK, according to Breast Cancer Now.

More from The Courier

Dunfermline's James McPake, Chris Hamilton and Deniz Mehmet. Images: SNS.
Will pre-season 'risk' benefit Dunfermline for their Scottish Championship bid?
Bobby Linn during his Arbroath FC days.
Bobby Linn 'coming home' with Lochee United move as Arbroath legend couldn't 'cross Angus…
Former Covid patient Mike Higgins
'I was fearing staff would murder me': Kirkcaldy teacher reveals Covid trauma and recovery
Montrose beach
Rescue operation for kayaker in difficulty at Montrose beach ends well
Sea Cloud Spirit while docked at Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pictures and video on board as £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit docks in…
B9097 in Westfield, near Kinglassie.
Man charged after suspected hit-and-run crash on Fife road
Saoirse Amira Anis channels her bodily experience of rage through a rope-laden, amphibious mythical creature as it journeys to return to the sea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Night Dundee: 12 weird and wonderful photos as artists take over the city
Josh Mullin has signed a three-year deal at Stark's Park. Image: Tony Fimister.
Josh Mullin was 'like a kid again' when joining Raith Rovers and why his…
Thumbs up for a rare Subaru 22B heading away from the Forfar start line. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures: Forfar Rotary Club's Strathmore Classic Car Tour racks up the miles and cash…
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour.
'Prayers answered' as historic Fife church saved from closure