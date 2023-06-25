NHS substantially behind similar countries on life expectancy – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

NHS substantially behind similar countries on life expectancy – report

By Press Association
The NHS has was analysed against other national health systems in the report (Yui Mok/PA)
The NHS has was analysed against other national health systems in the report (Yui Mok/PA)

The NHS is performing “substantially less well” than similar countries on life expectancy and other healthcare outcomes, according to a new report.

It said the UK health system’s poor performance on measures including avoidable mortality – deaths that could have been avoided with better primary care – should be a serious concern for political leaders and policy-makers.

Substantially fewer key physical resources, such as beds, and a heavy reliance on foreign-trained staff were also identified in the report, but it described the NHS overall as “neither a leader nor a laggard” among other national health systems.

The report, commissioned by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry and developed, researched and written by The King’s Fund, was published on Monday ahead of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the NHS.

It compared the NHS with the health systems of 18 similar higher income countries – the original 15 European Union member states, excluding Luxembourg, and the ‘Anglosphere’ (the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand).

Siva Anandaciva, the report’s author and chief analyst at The King’s Fund, said at a briefing: “On healthcare outcomes specifically, both for the outcomes that a system can control and those wider measures that rely on services that keep us healthy… we lag behind our peers. We are not by any means where we should be.”

The report found the UK performs poorly on healthcare outcomes across several different major disease groups and health conditions linked to avoidable mortality.

It had the fourth- and second-highest rates of preventable and treatable mortality in 2019 among the 19 health systems in the report, with 119 deaths and 69 deaths per 100,000 people respectively.

Cancer survival rates formed the biggest part of preventable mortality, whilst circulatory diseases such as heart attacks and strokes were the main cause of treatable mortality.

Another key finding from the report was that UK has substantially fewer key physical resources than many of its peers, including MRI scanners and hospital beds.

The UK had the fewest number of MRI scanners among all 19 health systems in 2019, whilst only Sweden had a lower number of general hospital beds per 1,000 people in the same year.

Mr Anandaciva said capital infrastructure was “absolutely crying out” for investment, and that people from other countries were “really baffled” by the continual lack of investment in this area in the UK.

The report also highlighted the NHS had strikingly low levels of key clinical staff, including doctors and nurses, and is heavily reliant on medical professionals trained abroad.

Mr Anandaciva said that the UK exported a huge amount of nursing talent that is trained in the country and not held onto, instead making up large percentages of medical workforces in countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

The report suggests that British policy makers should “pick out specific areas of learning and interesting practice” from other health systems, rather than attempt an entire reset.

He explained: “There are ways in which other countries, like Belgium and Australia, do long-term workforce planning, where they are thinking about the next 10 to 15 years, which we’ve talked a lot about doing in this country but are still yet to do.”

More from The Courier

Dunfermline's James McPake, Chris Hamilton and Deniz Mehmet. Images: SNS.
Will pre-season 'risk' benefit Dunfermline for their Scottish Championship bid?
Bobby Linn during his Arbroath FC days.
Bobby Linn 'coming home' with Lochee United move as Arbroath legend couldn't 'cross Angus…
Former Covid patient Mike Higgins
'I was fearing staff would murder me': Kirkcaldy teacher reveals Covid trauma and recovery
Montrose beach
Rescue operation for kayaker in difficulty at Montrose beach ends well
Sea Cloud Spirit while docked at Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pictures and video on board as £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit docks in…
B9097 in Westfield, near Kinglassie.
Man charged after suspected hit-and-run crash on Fife road
Saoirse Amira Anis channels her bodily experience of rage through a rope-laden, amphibious mythical creature as it journeys to return to the sea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Night Dundee: 12 weird and wonderful photos as artists take over the city
Josh Mullin has signed a three-year deal at Stark's Park. Image: Tony Fimister.
Josh Mullin was 'like a kid again' when joining Raith Rovers and why his…
Thumbs up for a rare Subaru 22B heading away from the Forfar start line. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures: Forfar Rotary Club's Strathmore Classic Car Tour racks up the miles and cash…
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour.
'Prayers answered' as historic Fife church saved from closure