What the papers say – June 26

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – June 26

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Vladimir Putin, Elton John and the Duchess of York vie for attention on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

While pictures of Elton’s Glastonbury headlining set feature on most front pages, events in Russia and the Duchess’s health lead the majority of titles.

The Times, which covers both stories on its front page, says Government have warned Britain to prepare for the fall of Mr Putin after the weekend rebellion of Wagner Group forces.

The Guardian has a similar view, reporting on US secretary of state Anthony Blinken saying the uprising revealed “real cracks” in the Putin regime.

Mr Putin’s silence on the “mutiny that rocked the Kremlin” is the focus of the i, while the Metro says the “chaos” gives Ukraine “treasons to be cheerful”.

While Russia and Glastonbury figure heavily on other front pages, the news of the Duchess of York’s cancer diagnosis leads both The Sun and the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Mail and Daily Express also concentrate on Fergie, saying she is in recovery after a successful breast cancer operation.

The Prince of Wales is the focus The Daily Telegraph as he unveils a project designed to help end homelessness, which he declares is his “life’s work”.

Rishi Sunak is the subject of The Independent digital edition’s front page as it says Labour has accused the Prime Minister of dirty tricks in an “ugly culture war” to win votes.

And the Daily Star concentrates on the hot weather with a warning of snakes as the UK is hit by five heatwaves in the coming weeks.

More from The Courier

Dunfermline's James McPake, Chris Hamilton and Deniz Mehmet. Images: SNS.
Will pre-season 'risk' benefit Dunfermline for their Scottish Championship bid?
Bobby Linn during his Arbroath FC days.
Bobby Linn 'coming home' with Lochee United move as Arbroath legend couldn't 'cross Angus…
Former Covid patient Mike Higgins
'I was fearing staff would murder me': Kirkcaldy teacher reveals Covid trauma and recovery
Montrose beach
Rescue operation for kayaker in difficulty at Montrose beach ends well
Sea Cloud Spirit while docked at Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pictures and video on board as £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit docks in…
B9097 in Westfield, near Kinglassie.
Man charged after suspected hit-and-run crash on Fife road
Saoirse Amira Anis channels her bodily experience of rage through a rope-laden, amphibious mythical creature as it journeys to return to the sea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Night Dundee: 12 weird and wonderful photos as artists take over the city
Josh Mullin has signed a three-year deal at Stark's Park. Image: Tony Fimister.
Josh Mullin was 'like a kid again' when joining Raith Rovers and why his…
Thumbs up for a rare Subaru 22B heading away from the Forfar start line. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures: Forfar Rotary Club's Strathmore Classic Car Tour racks up the miles and cash…
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour.
'Prayers answered' as historic Fife church saved from closure