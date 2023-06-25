What the papers say – June 26

Vladimir Putin, Elton John and the Duchess of York vie for attention on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

While pictures of Elton’s Glastonbury headlining set feature on most front pages, events in Russia and the Duchess’s health lead the majority of titles.

The Times, which covers both stories on its front page, says Government have warned Britain to prepare for the fall of Mr Putin after the weekend rebellion of Wagner Group forces.

TIMES: Prepare for fall of Putin, Britain told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xSrFYXQO0u — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 25, 2023

The Guardian has a similar view, reporting on US secretary of state Anthony Blinken saying the uprising revealed “real cracks” in the Putin regime.

Guardian front page, Monday 26 June 2023: Wagner uprising reveals cracks in Putin’s authority, says US pic.twitter.com/CKsanBcFUW — The Guardian (@guardian) June 25, 2023

Mr Putin’s silence on the “mutiny that rocked the Kremlin” is the focus of the i, while the Metro says the “chaos” gives Ukraine “treasons to be cheerful”.

I: Putin silent on mutiny that rocked the Kremlin #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/l3wqEuD1zl — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 25, 2023

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 TREASONS TO BE CHEERFUL 🔴 Wagner coup forces take out 39 Russian air crew 🔴 Ukraine says it's making progress in all directions #tomorrowpapertoday pic.twitter.com/rJv7WvmjlH — Metro (@MetroUK) June 25, 2023

While Russia and Glastonbury figure heavily on other front pages, the news of the Duchess of York’s cancer diagnosis leads both The Sun and the Daily Mirror.

On tomorrow's front page: Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer and has left hospital after ‘successful’ operationhttps://t.co/U1ibp4azTi pic.twitter.com/YzvgDzAATH — The Sun (@TheSun) June 25, 2023

The Daily Mail and Daily Express also concentrate on Fergie, saying she is in recovery after a successful breast cancer operation.

The Prince of Wales is the focus The Daily Telegraph as he unveils a project designed to help end homelessness, which he declares is his “life’s work”.

TELEGRAPH: Ending homelessness is my life’s work says Prince #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Omr0oz8v7f — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 25, 2023

Rishi Sunak is the subject of The Independent digital edition’s front page as it says Labour has accused the Prime Minister of dirty tricks in an “ugly culture war” to win votes.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: PM accused of dirty tricks to win votes in ‘ugly culture war’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6nXu5rFxCB — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 25, 2023

And the Daily Star concentrates on the hot weather with a warning of snakes as the UK is hit by five heatwaves in the coming weeks.