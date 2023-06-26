Australia’s High Court dismisses Russian bid to stop embassy eviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Australia’s High Court dismisses Russian bid to stop embassy eviction

By Press Association
A man walks along a fence that surrounds a a building on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy near the Australian Parliament in Canberra (Rod McGuirk, AP)
A man walks along a fence that surrounds a a building on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy near the Australian Parliament in Canberra (Rod McGuirk, AP)

Australia’s highest court dismissed Russia’s application for an injunction on Monday that would have prevented Moscow’s embassy being evicted from a site in Canberra.

In dismissing the application, High Court Justice Jayne Jagot described Russia’s challenge on constitutional grounds to a law terminating the lease as “weak” and “difficult to understand”.

Parliament passed emergency legislation on June 15 which terminated Russia’s lease on the largely empty block on security grounds because the new embassy would have been too close to Parliament House.

Russia’s lawyer Elliot Hyde had argued the Ambassador Alexey Pavlovsky would not have confidence in the integrity and security of a consular building already on the site if the embassy was not allowed to maintain possession until the challenge to the validity of the lease termination was decided.

Australia Russia
A suspected lone Russian diplomat was  apparently squatting on the site of the proposed embassy that the Australian government has vetoed (Rod McGuirk, AP)

Mr Elliot said a man who has been living on the site in a portable cabin at least since last week, described in the media as a Russian diplomat, was a security guard.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he welcomed the High Court decision and expected the Russians to leave the site.

“The court has made clear that there is no legal basis for a Russian presence to continue on the site at this time, and we expect the Russian Federation to act in accordance with the court’s ruling,” Mr Albanese told reporters.

The Russian Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Previously, Russia had accused Australia of “Russophobic hysteria” for cancelling the lease of the site in Canberra’s diplomatic quarter where Moscow wanted to build a new embassy.

The current Russian Embassy is in the Canberra suburb of Griffith and its operations are unaffected.

