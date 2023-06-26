Mother reveals she gave her place on doomed submersible to teenage son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mother reveals she gave her place on doomed submersible to teenage son

By Press Association
Suleman Dawood died on the Titan submersible (Engro Corporation Limited via AP)
Suleman Dawood died on the Titan submersible (Engro Corporation Limited via AP)

The mother of the teenager who died on the Titan submersible gave up her place to her son after the original trip was postponed due to Covid.

Suleman Dawood, 19, and his father Shahzada were among five people who died when the vessel imploded on a journey to view the wreck of the Titanic.

Christine Dawood told the BBC her son had been disappointed that he was not old enough to accompany them on the original trip scheduled before the pandemic.

“It was supposed to be Shahzada and I going down,” she said. “I stepped back and gave the place to Suleman because he really wanted to go.”

Titanic Tourist Sub Passengers
Suleman Dawood took a Rubik’s cube aboard Titan (Engro Corporation Limited via AP)

Asked how she felt about the decision, she simply said: “Let’s just skip that.”

She said “both of them were so excited” and her son had taken a Rubik’s Cube with him because he wanted to break a world record.

Mrs Dawood said her son loved the famous square puzzle so much that he carried it with him everywhere and dazzled onlookers by solving it in 12 seconds.

She told the broadcaster: “He said, ‘I’m going to solve the Rubik’s Cube 3,700 metres below sea at the Titanic’.”

The family boarded the Polar Prince, the sub’s support vessel, on Father’s Day hoping for the trip of a lifetime.

Mrs Dawood and her 17-year-old daughter Alina were still on board when word came through that communications with Titan had been lost.

She and her daughter held out hope to begin with after they did not initially return.

She said: “We all thought they are just going to come up so that shock was delayed by about 10 hours or so.

“By the time they were supposed to be up again, there was a time…. when they were supposed to be up on the surface again and when that time passed, the real shock, not shock but the worry and the not so good feelings, started.

“We had loads of hope, I think that was the only thing that got us through it because we were hoping and… we talked about things that pilots can do like dropping weights, there were so many actions people on the sub can do in order to surface.

Titanic tourist vessel missing
The OceanGate Expeditions submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic (American Photo Archive, PA)

“We were constantly looking at the surface. There was so many things we would go through where we would think ‘it’s just slow right now, it’s slow right now’. But there was a lot of hope.”

She said she “lost hope” when 96 hours had passed since her husband and son boarded the submersible, which indicated they had run out of oxygen.

She revealed that is when she sent a message to her family saying she was “preparing for the worst”.

Her daughter held out a bit longer, she said, until the call with the US Coast Guard when they were informed debris had been found.

The family returned to St John’s in Newfoundland, Canada, on Saturday, and on Sunday held a funeral prayer for Shahzada and Suleman.

Mrs Dawood said she and her daughter have vowed to try to learn to finish the Rubik’s Cube in Suleman’s honour, and she intends to continue her husband’s work.

She said: “He was involved in so many things, he helped so many people and I think Alina and I really want to continue that legacy and give him that platform when his work has continued and it’s quite important for my daughter as well.

“Alina and I said we are going learn how to solve the Rubik’s Cube. That’s going to be a challenge for us because we are really bad at it but we are going to learn it.”

More from The Courier

The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth.
'Dangerous' Perth building set to be demolished within weeks
Dan Phillips: St Johnstone star has been tipped to shine this season. Image: SNS
St Johnstone can springboard Dan Phillips to new heights, says ex-team-mate, IF former hot…
The altercation happened outside the Golden Acorn in Glenrothes.
Rangers fan punched Glenrothes pub punter over sectarian attack fears
Caitlin Walsh, Ellie Fraser and Charlie Boyle are Dundee school refusers.
'I was having anxiety attacks thinking about school': Dundee teenagers reveal why they won't…
School refusal - A parent with a distressed child.
Could you go to jail if your child is a school refuser? Here's the…
The famous Venue dancefloor and Dannii Minogue were the perfect partnership back in June 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
Dannii Minogue starred in 1993 'showbiz' relaunch of The Venue in Dundee
A 3D map of Dundee city centre shops with red and blue colours used to indicate empty and occupied units
Dundee city centre: Track the empty and occupied units
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Alan McDade, Perth police paedo sting Picture shows; Alan McDade, Perth police paedo sting. .. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown
Perth paedophile sent vile texts and photos to undercover cop posing as schoolgirl
Callum Munro and Emma Morgan.
Fife pair in botched balaclava-clad booze break-in
Fraser Reid standing outside his Dundee fruit and vegetable shop
Dundee city centre: A ghost town or winning the battle for survival?